Joe Biden Gets Hollywood Fundraising Boost from Moguls Haim Saban, Casey Wasserman

President Joe Biden is making another visit to the Hollywood ATM on Tuesday, with plans to attend a swanky Los Angeles fundraiser for his re-election campaign thrown by Democrat megadonors Haim Saban and Casey Wasserman.

Biden is set to touchdown in L.A. this afternoon before heading to the evening bash, according to a Deadline report. Tickets are going for $3,300 per person and rise to $250,000 for the co-chair level.

Billionaire Haim Saban — who made his fortune on the Power Rangers action heroes, among other entertainment ventures — hails from Israel and has been consistently pro-Israel for decades.

His support for Biden’s re-election is expected to bring out anti-Israel protestors on Tuesday. When Biden came to L.A. to raise money in December, anti-Israel protestors swarmed the areas around the Holmby Hills party venue, with signs reading “L.A. Says No to Genocide Joe” and the antisemitic slogan “From the River to the Sea.”

Casey Wasserman — the grandson of legendary talent agent Lew Wasserman — is another staunch Democrat booster who has also publicly supported Israel in the weeks since Hamas terrorists slaughtered 1,200 Israelis on October 7.

Deadline reported that Tuesday’s attendees will include Hollywood songwriter Carol Bayer Sager and her husband, former Warner Bros. head Bob Daley; Eric Baker, the co-founder of StubHub; and John Emerson, former U.S. ambassador to Germany, and his wife, Kimberly.

Hollywood is one of Biden’s most reliable sources of fundraising.

His re-election campaign is co-chaired by former Disney and DreamWorks boss Jeffrey Katzenberg, who has pledged “all the resources” Biden will need to win in November.

In December, Biden’s Hollywood fundraiser drew the likes of Steven Spielberg, Rob Reiner, Shona Rhimes, and Lenny Kravitz.

As Breitbart News reported, a recent poll found the Biden is the least popular president in U.S. history.

Under Biden’s leadership, American households are being pummeled by sky-high prices for essential goods and services, including food, energy, rent, and insurance. With no end in sight to the astronomical prices, more consumers are being forced to borrow money to make ends meet.

Meanwhile, Biden’s administration has overseen an unprecedented tidal wave of illegal immigration, forcing U.S. citizens to absorb the costs of providing free housing, free food, free healthcare, free transportation, and free education to millions of illegal aliens.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com