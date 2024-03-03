Report: Squatters Take Over Los Angeles Mansion, Charge $2,000 Rent to OnlyFans Model

Squatters have reportedly taken over a Los Angeles mansion, where they brought in subletters, including a woman producing media for the subscription platform OnlyFans.

Realtor Emily Randall Smith told KTLA 5 that she and her husband went out of town for two weeks, and returned to find that a man had rented out the mansion to four or five people, at least one of whom was using the home to produce content for her OnlyFans account.

Smith is representing the seller of the 9,000-square-foot Hollywood Hills home with her husband, who is also a real estate agent. She went to the media with her nightmare squatter story to warn others about keeping their properties secure in the Democrat-controlled city of Los Angeles.

The realtor explained to KTLA 5 that she and her husband arrived at the mansion to find that the lockbox had been cut off, preventing them from getting inside. Smith and her husband then saw that a man was inside the home, so they called the police.

Later, Smith spoke with a woman who was staying at the mansion. The woman reportedly presented the realtor with a fake lease agreement that she had signed.

She was paying $2,000 per month to stay at the Hollywood Hills home, where she was producing content for OnlyFans.

Police arrived at the mansion to help remove the squatters, but the damage had already been done, Smith said.

“The house was trashed,” the real estate agent told KTLA 5. “There was dog poop and pee all over the house — weed smells, alcohol, all that stuff. They were partying.”

There have yet to be any arrests in connection with the squatting, the news outlet noted.

As for Smith, she reportedly believes that installing “no trespassing” signs on vacant properties will help prevent squatters from taking over a house. She also suggested that people befriend the neighbors, so that they can report any suspicious activity.

Editor’s Note: The individual seen in this article’s featured photo is not an OnlyFans model but a topless dancer. She is recording a video at her own home and not squatting on someone else’s property.

