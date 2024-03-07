Street Art Exposing Fentanyl Crisis Hits L.A. Landmarks Ahead of Oscars

With the Oscars days away, street art hit various iconic spots throughout Hollywood and West L.A. Wednesday shining a spotlight on America’s fentanyl epidemic and not-so-subtly hitting at the politicians who might be responsible for it, including President Joe Biden, California Governor Gavin Newsom (D), and Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Most notably, the eye-popping artwork landed in the district of sitting Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Adam Schiff, who is also portrayed in the art.

Not only did the striking artwork appear in front of the Academy of Arts and Sciences but it also surfaced in front of other famous L.A. landmarks like Canter’s Deli, the world famous Du-par’s Restaurant and Bakery, André Balazs’ Chateau Marmont, and the Capitol Records building. With bold colors, striking images and a wicked sense of irony, the artwork appears to be the work of conservative street artist Sabo, who has routinely embarrassed bureaucrats, corporations, A-list celebrities, and government agencies by highlighting their scandals in prominent locations throughout Los Angeles.

The street art depicts Biden, Newsom, McConnell, and Schiff basking in cash falling from the sky, while appearing beside a casket draped with an American flag, like pallbearers. The text simply reads 100,00 U.S. FENTANYL DEATHS A YEAR. The artist uses fentanyl pills to provide the backdrop while also showing Chinese dictator Xí Jìnpíng, raising blood-soaked hands — smiling from ear to ear.

The artwork, of course, is also a stark reminder of the devastation, death, and destruction the seemingly unfettered proliferation of fentanyl has inflicted on American communities.

Indeed, for Americans age 18-45, fentanyl overdose is now the leading cause of death. The dangers of fentanyl, its rapid spread in America, and the havoc it causes has also been the subject of high-profile Senate committee hearings. If passed by Congress and signed into law by Biden, the FEND Off Fentanyl Act would target the Chinese drug suppliers and Mexican cartels largely responsible for trafficking the deadly drug into the United States.

Hollywood has its own sordid history with China, as studios have spent decades placating to the Chinese Communists — repeatedly making China the hero of some of its biggest blockbusters — all while that country’s political leaders have, as Schweizer uncovers, facilitated the spread of a toxic drug that has poisoned a generation of Americans and killed some of America’s most beloved stars.

The artwork surfaced in the wake of the release of Peter Schweizer’s bombshell #1 New York Times bestselling book Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans, which details precisely how the spread of fentanyl in America is a “Chinese operation much more than it is a Mexican drug cartel operation.”

“A lot of the people involved in the fentanyl trade actually have senior positions in the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] or they’re advisers to the CCP government, but the links in this chain of fentanyl that is poisoning 100,000 Americans, every link in that chain is a Chinese operation,” Schweizer said in a recent interview with Breitbart News Saturday.

