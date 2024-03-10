Disney Hotel Faces Class Action Lawsuit: Workers Seek $1 Million in Back Pay, Allege Labor Violations

A group of more than 100 Disney hotel workers have reportedly filed a class action lawsuit against the entertainment giant seeking seeking at least $1 million in back pay for labor violations.

The Disney hotel maintenance workers cite “deliberate” failure to provide proof of correct pay in their class action lawsuit, according to a report by TheWrap.

The complaint, filed in Orange County Superior Court on Thursday, claims employees have to cover the cost of their own tools, and that they don’t get paid the required amount when working overtime.

The class action lawsuit is reportedly made up of almost 100 current and former maintenance engineers, as well as 16 assistant maintenance engineer employees.

Disney “failed to itemize wage statements for failure to set the correct rate as required by the Wage Orders,” according to the lawsuit.

The entertainment giant also allegedly violated its policy by allegedly failing to give workers their paychecks immediately upon involuntary termination, or within 72 hours of voluntary separation.

The lawsuit also accuses Disney of failing to pay its workers their final wages at location of employment, as well as not including wages that are due in the company’s employees’ final paychecks.

The class action lawsuit was filed by Charlie Torres, an assistant maintenance engineer.

Last year, the Walt Disney Company faced a class action lawsuit from a group of female plaintiffs claiming there was a sex-related pay gap.

Last summer, a slew of hotel workers from various Disney locations went on strike demanding higher pay and better benefits. The walkouts were reportedly sparked when workers’ contracts expired in late June.

In October, the California Supreme Court denied an appeal from Disney that tried to challenge whether an Anaheim wage law covers its lowest-paid theme park employees, TheWrap reported.

The California 4th District Court of Appeal ordered that Disney give its employees that work at the parks raises and back pay to boost their income.

