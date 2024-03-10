Oscars Erect Wall of Steel Fencing to Avoid Humiliation by Pro-Palestinian Protesters

The Oscars will be conducted behind a massive screen of chain-link fencing this year as organizers are faced with threats of disruption by pro-Palestinian supporters.

The city block surrounding the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles has been blocked off with the fencing and, according to the New York Post, thousands of police and security personnel will be deployed to guard the venue.

Ring of steel is thrown around Oscars over fears pro-Palestinian protesters will target Hollywood’s night https://t.co/7uOzRZqYhS pic.twitter.com/QXKSAr6HyM — New York Post (@nypost) March 4, 2024

The Los Angeles Police Dept. confirmed to the Post that they intend to have a large presence.

“We will deploy enough officers to ensure the safety of all the citizens and Oscar attendees. We hope for the best and are prepared for the worst,” the LAPD spokesman told the paper.

Oscars organizers are desperate to avoid what happened to the Grammy Awards when pro-Hamas protesters blocked roadways and prevented awards show participants from getting to LA’s Crypto.com Arena.

As Variety noted last month, the red carpet was shut down for a period of time as celebrities and other awards participants were prevented from reaching the arena.

Pro-Palestinian protests disrupts Grammy arrivals amid major rain storm #Grammys pic.twitter.com/YGyIdIICNF — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 5, 2024

‼️RIGHT NOW: Hundreds in LA rally and prepare to march outside the Grammy Awards for Palestine A little rain won’t deter the movement!#ShutItDown4Palestine pic.twitter.com/8iPCPlVCcv — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslnational) February 5, 2024

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences told the media that it hopes to avoid politics this year and that the safety and security of attendees is of primary importance.

Still, Oscars organizers also said they have not mandated that winners keep politics out of their stage speeches.

If the Grammys are any indication, it would be a forlorn effort, regardless. Several Grammys winners and presenters broke out into political messages on the stage during their time in the spotlight.

Stars including Jay-Z and Annie Lennox used their time to push political positions. Indeed, the show itself went political by including transgender singer Kim Petras, who received a standing ovation merely for being transgender.

