Olivia Rodrigo concerts will no longer feature free contraceptives, lubrication, and morning-after pills for fans after a public backlash.

Organizers told Variety widespread media attention forced the reversal with local abortion funds told Thursday afternoon they could not distribute any such free resources at the concerts.

The outlet went on to detail the exact steps that forced the move by the pop singer and Joe Biden fan’s management:

According to three sources at local abortion funds, that decision came from Rodrigo’s team and was relayed over Slack by the National Network of Abortion Funds, which partnered with the pop star to set up booths at each of her North American tour stops. Jade Hurley, the communications manager for the DC Abortion Fund, says the NNAF said Rodrigo’s team preferred they no longer pass out lubrication, condoms and Plan B because “children are present at the concerts.” “The reality is that youth have sex, and youth need access to birth control and emergency contraception,” Hurley tells Variety over the phone. “What we’re doing is completely legal in all 50 states.”

As Breitbart News reported, Rodrigo donated a portion of her concert tour ticket sales to pro-abortion groups while also handing out so-called “Plan B” pills to fans, including at a recent concert in St. Louis, Missouri — which was the first state to effectively end abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in 2022.

Rodrigo fans shared photos of the free pills and condoms they received in St. Louis.

The singer handed out samples of “Julie” — a morning-after, or “Plan B” pill that terminates pregnancy as she strives to make abortion a central part of her public image.

The former Disney star — she appeared in Bizaardvark and the High School Musical series — told a crowd of young fans during her “Sour” tour in 2022 they need to “protect our right to have a safe abortion.”

Later that year, she publicly assailed the Supreme Court for overturning Roe, dedicating singer Lily Allen’s song “Fuck You” to those justices in the majority.

“I’m devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” Rodrigo said at the time.