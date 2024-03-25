Cancer-stricken Star Shannen Doherty Slams Public Reaction to Kate Middleton Cancer Announcement

Former 1990s TV star Shannen Doherty is standing up for Kate Middleton in the wake of her cancer diagnosis after the British royal became a target of public criticism.

Doherty, who herself has been fighting cancer since 2015 and also recently announced it had returned, spoke about Middleton in an Instagram post on Saturday.

The Charmed star posted her reaction to Middleton’s cancer announcement stressing the right for celebrities to have private lives out of the eye of the public.

“Being a public figure does not mean the public owns that person. We ALL have the right to go thru illness or life privately,” Doherty wrote.

“The onslaught of conspiracy theories, ownership, and plain morbid curiosity forced this person to explain herself before she had come to terms with it and explained to her children,” Doherty continued. “I pray this is a learning moment for us all to respect, privacy or others, regardless of being in the public eye.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/C41pZTXoTDL/

The 90210 star added that she admires Middleton’s strength.

“And to Princess Kate, I admire your strength thru the endless onslaught you’ve been under,” Doherty wrote.

Middleton released a video last week speaking of her cancer diagnosis and thanked all those who wished her well.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful,” she said in her video.

Middleton added that she hoped to take time to adjust to her condition “for the sake of her young family.”

“It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK,” she said.

