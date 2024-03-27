Donald Trump Teams with Country Music Star Lee Greenwood on New ‘God Bless the USA’ Bible Edition

Former President Donald Trump has teamed up with country music star Lee Greenwood on a new, patriot-themed edition of the Bible — the “God Bless the U.S.A.” Bible, which comes with copies of the U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights, Declaration of Independence, and Pledge of Allegiance.

On Tuesday, Trump introduced the new Bible edition in a Truth Social video in which he spoke about the U.S. as a Judeo-Christian country and the need to protect Christian values, which are under attack by the left.

“It’s a very sad thing that’s happening in our country. But we’re going to get it turned around,” he said. “Religion and Christianity are the biggest things missing from this country and I truly believe that we need to bring them back and we have to bring them back fast. I think it’s one of the biggest problems we have. That’s why our country is going haywire — we’ve lost religion in this country.”

Trump also said the Bible is his favorite book.

Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible. @TheLeeGreenwood https://t.co/1KK5QgVK85 pic.twitter.com/XoCIeGDpAg — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 26, 2024

“Christians are under siege,” Trump said, later adding: “We love God. And we have to protect anything that is pro-God. We must defend God in the public square and not allow the media or the left wing groups to silence, censor, or discriminate against us. We have to bring Christianity back into our lives and what will be again a great nation.”

He added: “Our founding fathers did a tremendous thing when they built America on Judeo-Christian values. Now that foundation is under attack perhaps as never before.”

Lee Greenwood has been a frequent presence at Trump rallies, where his song “God Bless the U.S.A.” is often played.

The God Bless the USA Bible, which features the King James version of the Bible, isn’t affiliated with Trump’s 2024 reelection campaign.

