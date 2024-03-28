Country Music Star Aaron Lewis Tells Left-Wing Cancel Mob: ‘You Know What? F**k You’

Country music star Aaron Lewis has two choice words for the left-wing cancel mob.

“Fuck you.”

In a recent interview with The Spectator, Aaron Lewis explained his uncompromising stance when asked about cancel culture mobs coming for him in the past.

“Mob rule is not the United States of America. Period, the end,” he said. “To the left, it’s either you adhere to our narrative and our objective or you are an outcast. You have no voice to participate. You have no opinion. You’re a deplorable. And you know what? Fuck you.”

Lewis has inspired the wrath of the left for his unabashedly patriotic songs that aren’t afraid to call out the destructive force of wokeism. He even once led his fans in a chant of “Fuck Joe Biden” at a concert.

His new album The Hill, which is out Friday, is also confrontational in nature, featuring the protest songs “Let’s Go Fishing” and “Made in China.”

For me it’s always been about the song. 3 Days. Are you ready? 💿 pic.twitter.com/q9fDOiLuUs — Aaron Lewis (@Aaronlewismusic) March 26, 2024

“Let’s Go Fishing” addresses the economic hardship working class Americans face under the Biden presidency, with people forced “to work two jobs and rob a bank / to put food on the table and gas in your tank.”

“I’m not going to try to sugarcoat anything and say that the song’s not political, it’s totally political,” Lewis told The Spectator.

The singer has no plans to rein in his outspokenness.

“Usually when I walk away from a record going, ‘Shit did I say too much? Did I expose too much of my inner workings?’ That’s usually a sign that I wrote a good record and I did what I was supposed to do, which was utilize that opportunity to get some of my innermost, deepest thoughts and feelings out,” he said.

Lewis said his new album encapsulates his attitude toward freedom.

“The album really lays out freedom in both directions,” he told The Spectator. “I don’t care what you do. I don’t care how you live your life, that’s your choice. But don’t impose it upon me. I don’t have to agree. That’s taking it too far.”

In 2021, Lewis’s patriotic anthem “Am I the Only One” soared up the iTunes charts, passing Big Red Machine’s “Renegade” featuring Taylor Swift, over the July 4th weekend.

“Am I the only one here tonight, shakin’ my head and think’ something ain’t right,” Lewis sings. “Is it just me, am I losing my mind, am I standing on the edge at the end of time?”

“Am I the only one not brainwashed? Makin’ my way through the land of the lost. Who still gives a shit, and worries ’bout his kids. As they try to undo all the things he did?” Lewis sings in another verse.



Two versions of Lewis’s song, the explicit version and radio edit, took the second and third spots on iTunes’ Top Songs on Saturday, pushing Swift to number five.

