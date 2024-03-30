Country Legend Lee Greenwood Slams Critics of Trump Selling Bibles: ‘Shame on Them’

Lee Greenwood responded to critics of former President Donald Trump after he endorsed the musician’s $60 “God Bless the U.S.A. Bible.”

As Breitbart News reported, the former president “teamed up with country music star Lee Greenwood on a new, patriot-themed edition of the Bible — the ‘God Bless the U.S.A Bible,’ which comes with copies of the U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights, Declaration of Independence, and Pledge of Allegiance.”

“We’ve lost religion in our country. All Americans need a Bible in their home and I have many, it’s my favorite book, it’s a lot of people’s favorite book. This Bible is a reminder that the biggest thing we have to bring back America and to make America great again is our religion,” Trump said when endorsing the Bible.

Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible. @TheLeeGreenwood https://t.co/1KK5QgVK85 pic.twitter.com/XoCIeGDpAg — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 26, 2024

Critics lashed out the president, accusing him of using the Word of God to promote himself. Greenwood disagreed with those assertions and expressed his displeasure in an appearance on Newsmax.

“If I have to tell you some shocking news, I believe people on the left are actually faith-based and Christian and shame on them for attacking President Trump for putting his best foot forward, saying this country needs more faith, because I think a lot of the left are Christians, they just hate Donald Trump so very much, he could be selling utensils and they would find something wrong with that,” Greenwood said.

“Remember this, when he took the oath of office, he put his hand on a Bible and he could have held up any particular Bible in that video you’ve just shown, but he actually decided this one only because this particular Bible is unique,” he added. “It has documents from our Founding Fathers.”

The “God Bless the U.S.A. Bible” has no affiliation with the Trump reelection campaign.

