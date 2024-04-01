Alyssa Milano: Jesus Said Love Your Neighbor, so Easter and Transgender Holiday Aren’t in Conflict

Actress Alyssa Milano has quoted Jesus Christ in an attempt to defend President Joe Biden’s official declaration making this year’s Easter Sunday into the “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

In an X post on Monday, Alyssa Milano cited Mark 12:31, saying Jesus taught us to “love thy neighbor.” She noted that her neighbor is trans.

Trans day of visibility is always on March 31st. Easter is not. Also, Jesus said love thy neighbor as yourself. (Mark 12:31) My neighbor is trans. Happy Easter and #TransDayOfVisibility — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 1, 2024

President Biden supplanted this year’s Easter Sunday with the “Transgender Day of Visibility,” telling Americans that trans people “are part of the fabric of our nation.”

Biden issued his official proclamation on Good Friday.

“We honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives,” he said.

Transgenderism has become a major cornerstone of Biden’s presidency.

During this year’s State of the Union address, he pledged his loyalty to transgenders by calling for the passage of the so-called Equality Act, which would enact policies rooted in radical gender ideology in places like schools and public restrooms.

“Pass the Equality Act, and my message to transgender Americans: I have your back!” Biden shouted.

Last year, he stated that transgender people “shape our nation’s soul.”

