Dennis Quaid: Only a Personal Relationship with Jesus Can Fill the God-Sized Hole in Your Life

Hollywood actor Dennis Quaid credits Jesus with pulling him through the toughest moments of his life, especially after he “read the Bible again, cover to cover, and was really struck by the words of Jesus,” explaining that’s when his “personal relationship with Jesus started.”

My faith “has gotten me through hard times. It has gotten me through good times, too,” Quaid told Fox News Digital.

“Good times and gratitude. I lean on God when it comes to the hard times as well. You know, we all need that. It’s something that gives me a lot of joy.”

Last July, the 69-year-old film star released his debut gospel album, Fallen, whose inspiration came from his own life.

“It’s autobiographical,” he said. “It turns out to be a part of the story. My spiritual journey.”

“I went for a joyride down the Devil’s highway, my eternal soul hanging by the thread,” runs the album’s title song. “I was determined that the wheel was going my way, wound up beside the road, left for dead.”

In the song, the Emmy Award-winner says he “was raised on the blood of Jesus” and “taught the difference ‘tween wrong and right,” but that along the way the devil “came like a friendly stranger” offering “whiskey, women, glory and drugs” and he let himself be led astray.

Quaid has been open about his cocaine addiction, which reached the point where he was doing some two grams a day.

“I remember going home and having kind of a white light experience that I saw myself either dead or in jail or losing everything I had, and I didn’t want that,” he said.

Then I “read the Bible again, cover to cover, and was really struck by the words of Jesus, and that’s where my personal relationship with Jesus started,” he said, a relationship that has “grown over the years.”

“So, I wrote On My Way to Heaven, which is the song that I wrote for my mother back in 1990. When I got out of cocaine school, as I call it,” he said.

The album, subtitled “A Gospel Record for Sinners,” contains other similar pieces with names such as “Please Don’t Give Up on Me,” “Why Me, Lord?” and “What a Friend We Have in Jesus.”

When you get down to it, faith is “everything,” the actor insists.

“It’s a God-sized hole. I think it’s inside all of us that we fill with other things,” he muses. “It’s really important to me. It makes life worthwhile. It explains a lot of things that we don’t have words for.”

