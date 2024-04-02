‘Rizzoli & Isles’ Star Angie Harmon Accuses Instacart Delivery Driver of Killing Her Dog

Angie Harmon, the actress widely known for roles on Law & Order and Rizolli & Isles, on Monday accused a delivery driver of fatally shooting one of her dogs.

NBC News reports Charlotte-Mecklenburg, North Carolina, police confirmed elements of her allegation, saying in a statement no arrests have been made, no charges have been recommended, and further witnesses will not be sought.

The police department said the driver told officers the dog attacked him when he arrived at Harmon’s home on the southern side of Charlotte shortly before noon Saturday. He claimed his next actions were purely in self-defense.

“Another dog was present at the residence but did not attack,” police said.

The Instacart driver was at the residence to deliver “consumable goods,” according to police.

A stricken Harmon, 51, said on Instagram she was home with her daughters when the German Shepherd dog, Oliver, was shot, adding they are “completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member.”

For its part, Instacart said in a statement it suspended the driver and reached out to Harmon’s household and that it is cooperating with police.

“We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident,” the company said. “We have no tolerance for violence of any kind.”