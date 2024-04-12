‘Golden Bachelor’ Couple Divorcing 3 Months After Televised ABC Wedding

“Till death us do part” was once a key promise underpinning the vows of marriage. For one Golden Bachelor couple, three months will just about do it, thank you very much.

The Hollywood Reporter records Gerry Turner, 70, and Theresa Nist, 72, were the first Golden Bachelor pairing last year when they announced their intended nuptials on television on Nov. 30, 2023.

They then went on and tied the knot in the ABC franchise’s first-ever Golden Wedding.

That televised coupling was on Jan. 4. Now, about three months later, the Bachelor‘s history-making couple are getting a divorce, the outlet reports.

They chose Good Morning America to reveal their decision, but offered little in the way of an explanation to an audience questioning what happened after witnessing their later-in-life love story unfold.

ABC News interviewer Juju Chang’s takeaway after the sit down was, “It’s a head-scratcher.”

EXCLUSIVE: "The Golden Bachelor" couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announce they are getting divorced. “We’ve looked closely at our situation…and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage.” https://t.co/tmeLsD9HqB pic.twitter.com/4rYZw58tGn — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 12, 2024

The couple ended their piece by saying they still love one another, however time has moved on and they now have others considerations to attend to: “We’ve come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” said Turner. “I root for her every day.”

Confirming a divorce is to follow, he added, “We just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.”