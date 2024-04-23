Alec Baldwin: ‘Rust’ Prosecutor Charging Me to ‘Humble’ an ‘Arrogant’ Celebrity

Actor Alec Baldwin has claimed that the prosecutor charging him for the Rust shooting simply wants to “humble” an “arrogant” celebrity.

According to Baldwin’s legal team, the actor received a plea offer from the prosecutors in October of last year before it was rescinded for charges of involuntary manslaughter. Per Fox News:

Assistant director Dave Halls received probation and no prison time after accepting the state’s plea deal on March 31, 2023. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died Oct. 21, 2021, after a gun Baldwin was holding fired on the set of “Rust.” The “30 Rock” actor was given until Oct. 27 to accept the same deal given to Halls, but his legal team claimed the offer was rescinded before the written deadline.

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey told Fox News that Baldwin’s legal team’s assertion is both “false and misleading,” adding that the “plea was withdrawn due to the reasons outlined in our response to his motion to dismiss.”

In the court documents, Baldwin’s legal team said that prosecutors filed charges due to reports he had commissioned a documentary on the shooting.

“Morrissey says she withdrew the offer because she believes Baldwin had ‘commissioned his own documentary’ about Hutchins’ death and sought to interview witnesses for the purported film,” the documents said.

Two documentaries are currently in the works about the tragic shooting and Baldwin maintains that he has no financial stake in either one.

The actor’s legal team further claimed that Morrissey’s past statements to the media indicate that she had pressed charges on him to “humble” the man because “she finds him ’arrogant’ and wants to give him a ‘teachable moment.’”

On October 21, 2021, while filming the western movie Rust, Alec Baldwin shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal. Baldwin claims the revolver that he had been given from the AD suddenly fired when he pulled back the hammer, emphatically stating that he did not pull the trigger.

Subsequent analysis of the firearm from the FBI later concluded that “the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver.”

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who served as armorer on the fatal set for the movie Rust, was recently found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for her role in the accidental shooting. She was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.