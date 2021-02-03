41 Hollywood Celebrities Who Tweeted Support for The Lincoln Project

In show business as in politics, the enemy of your enemy is your friend. And the founders of the Lincoln Project have no greater friends than Hollywood celebrities.

For months, left-wing stars have tirelessly boosted the anti-Trump Republican organization by spreading its viral videos and whipping up enthusiasm on social media. Now their devotion is being tested after the New York Times reported Sunday on accusations that Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver sent explicit messages to nearly a dozen young men, offering them career advancement in exchange for sexual favors. One of the men claims he was 14-years-old when Weaver sent him inappropriate messages.

None of the celebrities who have previously promoted the Lincoln Project has condemned Weaver or disavowed the group. Silence has been their strategy so far. Nor have they deleted old tweets in which they gushed over the Lincoln Project’s leadership.

Among the group’s biggest Hollywood promoters have been Debra Messing, Dave Bautista, Mark Hamill, and Ghostbusters actress Leslie Jones. Their enthusiasm sometimes assumed strange dimensions. Comedian Chelsea Handler tweeted: “I’ve become sexually attracted to the @ProjectLincoln.”

As Breitbart News has reported, Hollywood elites have showered the Lincoln Project with money, with donations coming from Rob Reiner, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Jason Bateman, and Jennifer Aniston. Others including Harrison Ford, Sam Elliott, Mark Hamill, and Martin Sheen have narrated Lincoln Project videos.

Pop star and Biden surrogate John Legend promoted a Lincoln Project attack ad against Trump less than two weeks before the presidential election.

I’m beginning to think he has no healthcare plan https://t.co/7p6kuzMcn0 — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 23, 2020

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has promoted Lincoln Project videos several times. His fellow Marvel star Chris Evans also pushed a Lincoln Project attack ad.

What a creepy lying ignorant piece of 💩. #TrumpkillsAmericans https://t.co/3aoZXxvPuS — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) August 26, 2020

This actual meatball wants to fire the U.S.’s top infectious disease expert during a pandemic. Fauci is a man of science. Other folks from the scientific community need to stand up for Fauci before this dunce cap replaces him with Lil Wayne. https://t.co/top0WFp7Qp — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 2, 2020

Comedian Jane Lynch tweeted “all praise” the Lincoln Project.

And all praise @ProjectLincoln for doing just that. https://t.co/5KINvrf0c8 — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) June 25, 2020

Ben Stiller once praised Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson for his “great work.”

Jamie Lee Curtis encouraged fans to donate money to the Lincoln Project.

I add my name here. Besides giving money to the Biden campaign I would also suggest @ProjectLincoln https://t.co/j6C8iZuQOu — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) June 30, 2020

Filmmaker Judd Apatow promoted a Lincoln Project tweet as “important.”

Scrubs star Zach Braff once described a Lincoln Project ad as “beautiful.”

Actress-director Elizabeth Banks promoted a Lincoln Project video making fun of the treatment President Trump received after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is pretty genius. https://t.co/UNIBYqOZ5E — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) October 8, 2020

Comedian Chelsea Handler declared that she is “sexually attracted” to the Lincoln Project.

Alyssa Milano encouraged her fans to spread a Lincoln Project attack ad on Donald Trump.

.@realDonaldTrump is freaking out about this ad. It would be a shame if everyone rtd it. pic.twitter.com/hhFfq7gcjk — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 5, 2020

Cher called the Lincoln Project “simply the best.”

The Lincoln Project is launching a million-dollar digital ad blitz against Trump

They’re Simply The Best

🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 https://t.co/clsCsOOwh1 — Cher (@cher) September 11, 2020

Bette Midler declared herself to be “so proud” after she appeared in a Lincoln Project video.

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill also claimed to be “proud” of his participation in a Lincoln Project video.

Thanks for fighting the good fight @ProjectLincoln– I'm proud to have been even a small part of it. 🇺🇸#MakeEveryVoteCount and #CountEveryVote https://t.co/YRkxQwnCOx — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 2, 2020

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus said he couldn’t “stop watching” a Lincoln Project video promoting Joe Biden. Actor Adam Scott pushed the same video.

This is the person @JoeBiden is. For realsies. This is the person we need. https://t.co/3xBx9fGjDW — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) August 22, 2020

Actress Sophia Bush urged her fans to watch a Lincoln Project video that promoted unconfirmed reports that Russia’s Vladimir Putin put a bounty on the heads of American soldiers. Bravo’s Top Chef star Padma Lakshmi helped the Lincoln Project push the same unsubstantiated rumors.

This is a must watch from https://t.co/OLsWfWw7pX. Their words: “Putin paid a bounty to kill American soldiers. Trump knew about it but did nothing. How can Trump lead America when he can't even defend it?” The Trump… https://t.co/GQPkRbtgTe — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) July 2, 2020

Comedian Jim Gaffigan decribed a pro-Biden video from the Lincoln Project the “best political ad ever.”

"And the winner of Best Political Ad Ever goes to…" (Turn sound on!!) https://t.co/nnNv4C6VbW — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) October 22, 2020

What a poor excuse for a man. The fact that he’s in a position of power and has jurisdiction over people’s lives and livelihoods in this country is insane. https://t.co/czKIKyjYxA — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 1, 2020

SNL alum and Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones declared her “love” for the Lincoln Project.

I love the Lincoln Project the pettiness is very special! Go get they ass no peace until they are gone!! pic.twitter.com/wov5S5hWUp — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) January 13, 2021

NBC’s The West Wing star Bradley Whitford declared “I bow down before thee” to the Lincoln Project.

Debra Messing has praised the Lincoln Project numerous times and has even helped the group find ad space in New York. She also thanked the organization for its work during the Georgia Senate runoff elections.

#NEWYORK #Digital ad space WANTED! if you have any in NYC through Election Day please contact the Lincoln Project at👉 Billboards@lincolnprojectus !!@ProjectLincoln https://t.co/yxAnLWtgjB — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) October 26, 2020

Horror maestro Stephen King declared a Lincoln Project attack video against Trump allies as “the most important political ads so far.”

To me, this is the most important political ads so far. Please remember that Trump could not have succeeded without these enablers.https://t.co/WtUclAjzI4 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 9, 2020

Disney’s Frozen and Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad expressed awe and admiration for a Lincoln Project video portraying Trump as a misogynist.

Ellen Barkin used a Lincoln Project video to attack Donald Trump, Jr.

Cocaine in the membrane https://t.co/irxu7jxfEk — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) October 16, 2020

Full Metal Jacket star Vincent D’Onofrio specifically thanked John Weaver in a tweet praising Lincoln Project leadership. “Thanks for your honest and dogged commitment,” he tweeted. His co-star Matthew Modine has also promoted the Lincoln Project.

George Conway, Steve Schmidt,John Weaver,Rick Wilson,Jennifer Horn,Ron Steslow,Reed Galen,

Mike Madrid,

Thanks for your honest and dogged commitment.

"to defeating President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box and to elect those patriots who will hold the line."

–@ProjectLincoln https://t.co/URD40gu9O6 — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) November 8, 2020

Erm, it makes you a caring, thoughtful, kind and loving human. https://t.co/Oihtqo5uXZ — Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) June 7, 2020

The Masked Singer host Ken Jeong has also promoted the Lincoln Project.

The Lincoln Project and Harrison Ford are teaming up to let Americans know you can only keep one of them: Trump, or Fauci. pic.twitter.com/pbeuOvGj84 — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) November 3, 2020

Mia Farrow thanked the Lincoln Project and wished it a happy birthday.

John Leguizamo called the Lincoln Project his “favorite new group.”

My favorite new group is the Republican #LincolnProject ! Committed to saving our democracy by ousting trump! #NeverTrumpers rule! — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) December 18, 2019

Actor Ron Perlman pushed a Lincoln Project attack ad against Trump that questioned his loyalty to the country.

The shame trump has brought to the office of commander-in-chief is unprecedented. And you know it’s bad when even Republicans are coming out of the shadows. https://t.co/0D3LjiRF8O — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) July 1, 2020

HBO’s Barry star Henry Winkler once thanked Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson “for being here.”

Thank you for being here — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) August 21, 2020

Selma filmmaker Ava DuVernay promoted a Lincoln Project video about the Confederate flag.

If I’m retweeting a video by some Republican conservatives, you know it’s 2020.#AmericaOrTrump https://t.co/fHqR1mnEi1 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 1, 2020

Oscar-winner Mira Sorvino promoted a Lincoln Project video that took President Trump’s comments out of context to make it seem like he was advocating for killing a political opponent.

I cannot even believe what I’m hearing. I mean I should not be able to be shocked anymore, but… https://t.co/Rt9S4GeWS2 — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) October 27, 2020

Actress Kristin Johnson said she signed a Lincoln Project petition to remove Bill Barr from the position of Attorney General.

I just signed the shit out of this Remove Bill Barr | The Lincoln Project https://t.co/aGN8nigEA2 — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) June 24, 2020

Comedian Wanda Sykes encouraged her fans to watch a Lincoln Project attack ad against President Trump.

Y’all, @realDonaldTrump does NOT want you to watch this video. So don’t piss him off, any further! He’s having a fit! Poor crazy bastard. https://t.co/VwIgFBV7yg — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 5, 2020

Actor Eric Roberts, the brother of Julia Roberts, demanded to know why Twitter hasn’t verified the Lincoln Project.

And what about the world wide numbers? People without hearts don't know what it's like to feel them breaking. The real civil war is between people who care & people who don't. Why is #TheLincolnProject not @verified ? https://t.co/WNNaqHAwxC — Eric Roberts (@EricRoberts) October 24, 2020

Comedian Sandra Bernhard once thanked Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt “for your relentless dedication to reclaiming our democracy.”

@SteveSchmidtSES thank you for your relentless dedication to reclaiming our democracy https://t.co/vtu4Gmt8Qp — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) November 7, 2020

Actress Christina Applegate promoted a Lincoln Project parody video that re-edited a speech President Trump gave in Nevada.

Actor Ken Olin declared his “love” for the Lincoln Project.

I’ve never loved Republicans like I love the @ProjectLincoln! And I really like @NicolleDWallace. — ken olin (@kenolin1) July 2, 2020

Actor Joshua Malina promoted a Lincoln Project meme, calling President Trump a “fucker.”

Let’s destroy this fucker and his enablers. https://t.co/bqEJuEe11S — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) June 26, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com