Bill to Deport Immigrants Who Attack Police Opposed by 148 Democrats

A bill requiring the deportation of immigrants who attack police officers passed the House on Wednesday but not before 148 Democrats voted against it.

The bill passed with a 265-148 vote, with an astonishing number of Democrats opposing it. Fifty-four Democrats crossed the aisle to vote with the Republicans to pass the bill, according to Fox News.

The Detain and Deport Illegal Aliens Who Assault Cops Act (HR7343) was sponsored by Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), who introduced it as part of the GOP’s efforts to highlight National Police Week.

“There is no reason that an illegal alien who attacks our law enforcement should remain in our country; that shows zero respect for our rule of law or our institutions, and they will not be positive contributors to society,” Van Drew said when he filed the bill.

My bill would require that federal law enforcement detain these individuals until they are deported from the country. In addition, it will create a new category for migrant inadmissibility, which specifically bars illegal aliens from remaining in our country who have been charged with, arrested for, convicted of, or admitted to committing assault against law enforcement officers.

The bill was filed in the wake of an attack on several New York City Police officers who were set upon in broad daylight by a large group of illegal aliens, most of whom New York City’s George Soros-supported prosecutor, Alvin Bragg, released.

Van Drew blasted the Democrats after most of them voted to support violent illegal aliens.

“Today, Democrats had a choice between standing up for our law enforcement or standing with illegal immigrants,” he wrote on X, adding, “Unsurprisingly, they chose illegal immigrants.”

Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) agreed with Van Drew, telling Fox News, “House Democrats just voted to protect violent illegal immigrants over our brave law enforcement officers. Once again, the Democrat Party proves they are the most anti-law enforcement party in history.”

