‘Succession’ Star Brian Cox: Religion Causes ‘All Kinds of Horror,’ Bible ‘One of the Worst Books Ever’

Acclaimed actor Brian Cox, who played Logan Roy on the critical darling HBO series Succession, bashed religion in an interview saying it has led to “all kinds of horror” while calling the Holy Bible “one of the worst books ever written.”

The Scottish actor shared his opinion about faith during a recent interview on The Starting Line podcast wherein he said that religion has contributed to human “stupidity.”

“Human beings are so fucked, basically… because they’re so stupid,” he said, adding that religion “led us into all kinds of horror.”

Cox cited the Holocaust and the wars in Ukraine and Gaza as examples.

“The same things are being repeated again and again in belief systems which do not serve,” he said, adding that the Middle-Eastern conflicts will never leave because of the feud between Muslims and Jews.

“People are so stupid… and they cannot see the writing on the wall.”

“It’s all about this notion of God, the idea that there’s a God that takes care of us all. There’s no such thing, doesn’t happen, that’s not what it’s about. It’s about us, and we don’t examine ourselves nearly enough. We don’t look at who we are. We’re always looking outside of ourselves, instead of looking inside ourselves,” he said.

Cox then directed his ire at the Bible, calling it “one of the worst books ever,” even arguing that the Genesis story of the Adam & Eve was simply propaganda to create a patriarchy.

“Because it starts with the idea that Adam’s rib – you know that [from] Adam’s rib, this woman was created, and they’ll believe it because they’re stupid enough.”

“It is not the truth, it’s a mythology,” he continued. “We’ve created that idea of God, and we’ve created it as a control issue, and it’s also a patriarchal issue… and it’s essentially patriarchal – we haven’t given enough scope to the matriarchy.”

Cox also said that those who believe in the “one true church” are just “those false gods we create for ourselves and the notion of the word God anyway, is a conceit.”

“It’s a terrible conceit that we don’t really acknowledge,” he said.

