Netflix reportedly cut the audience booing Kim Kardashian as she took the stage during The Roast of Tom Brady, which aired on Sunday night.

“The version of the special that’s now available on the streamer bears a disclaimer reading that it was ‘edited from a previous livestream,’ and the boos have been removed, along with Kevin Hart’s brief attempt to pacify the crowd,” reported Variety.

Viewers who watched the original livestream saw the moment when host Kevin Hart introduced Kim Kardashian, prompting boos from the crowd. Kardashian had to wait for ten seconds to tell her first joke.

“Alright, alright,” she said through the audience boos.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa,” Kevin Hart said from his seat.

Kardashian first directed her mockery at Kevin Hart.

“People make fun of your height, but what they don’t know is you’re also pretty mean,” she said. “Which makes you the smallest Black dick I’ve ever seen.”

Kim Kardashian proved to be a good sport overall and even addressed rumors that she and Tom Brady were dating at some point by referencing the infamous sex tape that launched her career.

“I wasn’t gonna come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might,” she began.

“Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I’d never say if we did or not. I’d just release the tape,” she added.

Aside from the edits, comedienne Nikki Glaser also revealed what subjects were off-limits during the roast.

“We all collectively just decided not to involve his kids too much in anything because they didn’t ask for that,” Glaser told Howard Stern on Monday.

“So, I couldn’t say, ‘Tom, hopefully, we make out at the after party — you can pretend I’m your son,” Glaser said.

Glaser’s “kiss” joke would have been a reference to the 2018 Tom vs. Time docuseries controversy wherein the NFL great kissed his 11-year-old son Jack while the quarterback received a massage.

“But yeah, there was things like that. We all just agreed, ‘Let’s not throw the kids under the bus.’ Even though I just did it here,” said Glaser.

That does not mean comedians could not hit Tom Brady in some private places, such as his high-profile breakup with model/actress Bridget Moynahan while she was pregnant with his son in 2006.

“But seriously, Tom, you’re the best to ever play for too long,” Glaser said during the roast. “You retired, then you came back, and then you retired again. I get it, it’s hard to walk away from something that’s not your pregnant girlfriend, it’s tough.”

“Hey, to be fair, he didn’t know she was pregnant, he just thought she was getting fat,” she added.

As Breitbart News reported, Tom Brady himself jumped into the show to declare at least one joke off-limits when comedian Jeff Ross took a swipe at Patriots CEO Robert Kraft.

“So Tom became a Patriot and moved up to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft‘s office and said, ‘I’m the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?’” Ross joked.

Brady appeared uncomfortable with the joke as Ross acknowledged Robert Kraft in the audience and blew him kisses.

“I love Robert Kraft, I….,” Ross said just before Brady approached him and whispered, “Never say that shit again.”

Ross obliged Brady and noted that Kraft was “having fun.”

Tom Brady was not happy about Jeff Ross massage joke about him and Robert Kraft 😂 pic.twitter.com/WlAs3cHoTn — Coby’s Gambling Corner (@CobyValentine24) May 6, 2024

In 2020, Florida prosecutors dropped charges against Robert Kraft for allegedly soliciting prostitution at a day spa.

“Florida prosecutors are dropping charges of soliciting prostitution against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, according to court papers filed Thursday,” NBC News reported at the time. “Kraft, 79, was accused of paying for sex acts at the Orchids of Asia Day spa in Jupiter, Florida, on consecutive days in January 2019. Kraft pleaded not guilty but issued a public apology for his actions.”

“Palm Beach County prosecutors lost a key court decision … that led to the court tossing video and audio surveillance of Kraft allegedly soliciting a woman at the Orchids of Asia Day spa,” it added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.