Palestinian-Chilean Pop Star Elyanna Performs in Keffiyeh on Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’

Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna donned a keffiyeh, a scarf synonymous with pro-Palestinian and Hamas support, when she appeared Wednesday on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The performance was hosted by notable President Joe Biden supporter Stephen Colbert.

Before Elyanna took center stage, Colbert interviewed former Biden spokesperson turned MSNBC host Jen Psaki, who praised Biden’s decision to threaten to halt arms deliveries to Israel and even said that kind of leverage should have been used earlier.

It was the first U.S. television performance for 21-year-old Elyanna, whose full name is Elian Marjieh.

She sang a medley of songs, Callin’ U (Tamally Maak) and Mama Eh, the latter of which was “the first song to be performed entirely in Arabic on The Late Show,” according to The Late Show’s YouTube page.

Elyanna was born and raised in her hometown of Nazareth, and frequently took family trips to Viña del Mar in Chile.

Last year, Elyanna made history by becoming the first artist to perform a full set entirely in Arabic at Coachella.