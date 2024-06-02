Idaho Bar Mocked for Celebrating ‘Heterosexual Awesomeness Month’

A bar in Idaho sparked controversy after it announced it would be celebrating “Heterosexual Awesomeness Month” instead of LGBTQ Pride Month.

The bar, Old State Saloon in Eagle, Idaho, announced the celebration on Facebook, inviting people to enjoy a month of festivities and drink specials.

“Come join us all month to celebrate heterosexuals, for without them, none of us would be here!” the bar wrote.

The bar said that Mondays in June will be “Hetero Male Monday” wherein “any heterosexual male dressed like a heterosexual male” will be rewarded with a free beer on tap.

Per the New York Post:

The bar even put out a call seeking a “professional” judge qualified “to determine if men’s chosen clothing is officially heterosexual,” offering $15 per hour plus free beer as compensation to anyone who “think[s] you have what it takes to determine straight threads.” Wednesdays will be for couples, where “each heterosexual couple” will receive 15% off their bill. Thursdays are ladies’ nights–heterosexual ladies, to be precise — with “Her Hetero Happy Hour” promising happy-hour prices for straight women all day long.

Comments on Facebook were mixed, with some hailing the move while others denounced it as an insecure act of bigotry.

“This is horribly disappointing. I can handle differing political views. I CANNOT handle bigotry and hate towards marginalized communities,” one user wrote.

“Imagine being this insecure,” another wrote.

“I’m straight and I don’t need this. Maybe because I know I’m straight?” said another.

One user who supported the move wrote, “Thank you for taking a stand for the rest of the community who has been too scared to do the right thing.”

“I love that you have the balls to do a Hetero Male Monday party,” another supporter said.

Old State Saloon addressed the criticism in a later post.

“1) We love our LGBTQ+ patrons! 2) We will not be changing our mind and give into the group of those who are responding with vitriol. 3) ALL are welcome to come celebrate heterosexuality with us in June!” it said.

“If you ‘love’ your LGBTQ+ patrons, prove it. Have a night for them too,” one commenter shot back.

“We love our Black patrons too. We love our White patrons. We love our patrons who work for USPS. But we aren’t doing special nights for those people. Nor are we doing special nights for LGBTQ+,” the bar responded. “We are choosing to celebrate heterosexuals. We should be able to do that without so many people being so nasty to us, lying about us, canceling us, attacking our business, and/or trying to get us to make something about themselves.”

“If you want us to change who we are celebrating, get over it. It’s not happening. Hooray for heterosexuals!” it added.

