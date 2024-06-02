El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele told Donald Trump Jr. that his country does not “jail the opposition,” days after a Manhattan jury convicted former President Donald Trump.

The oldest child of the former president posted a video to his TikTok showing the two men standing together and Donald Trump Jr. congratulating Bukele on an “amazing accomplishment.” Bukele was reelected president in February in a landslide election, receiving 85 percent of the vote.

On Saturday, Bukele was inaugurated for his second term.

“And you do it all without having to jail your political opponents,” the former president’s son told Bukele. “Which, I liked in the speech.”

@donaldjtrumpjr “Congratulations on winning! And you accomplished it all without having to jail your political opponents.” 😂Ὀ ♬ original sound – donaldjtrumpjr

Donald Trump Jr. added that people were “able to video because there’s no more crime” and people do not have to be thrown “in jail.”

“We don’t jail the opposition,” Bukele jokingly responded.

The jury in the former president’s business records trial found him guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree concerning payments Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, had made to adult entertainment actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.

A poll conducted by McLaughlin & Associates found that 56 percent of people believed that if Trump were convicted, Biden would want to stop him from winning the election by jailing him, while 30 percent said “no” to believing that Biden would want to stop Trump from winning the election by jailing him.

After the jury’s verdict, voters have been split on their decision as to whether they should vote for Trump in light of his conviction.

In the 24 hours after Trump’s conviction, the Trump campaign reported raising nearly $53 million in donations.