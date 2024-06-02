Law enforcement officials have identified Mustafa Ahmed Mohamed as the man who allegedly ambushed and killed a Minnesota police officer on Thursday.

FOX 9 reported the incident occurred just after 5 p.m. Thursday when Officer Jamal Mitchell responded to reports of a shooting.

He arrived on the scene to find Mohamed sitting beside a car. He walked to ask Mohamed if he was okay and, without warning, Mohamed allegedly raised a gun and began shooting.

Officer Mitchell was fatally wounded.

Subsequent responding officers reportedly exchanged gunfire with Mohamed, killing him.

CBS News noted that Mohamed was shot multiple times.

35 year old Mustafa Ahmed Mohamed is the man who killed MPD officer Jamal Mitchell on Thursday. He has a criminal record including burglary and a felon with ammunition. He also had an active warrant. pic.twitter.com/fAwvBkmB67 — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) June 1, 2024

Mohamed “pleaded guilty to federal charges of being a felon in possession of ammunition and a firearm” in 2014. He was sentenced “to a little more than eight years in prison, with three years of supervised release.”

CBS News believes he was released from prison in 2020.

A civilian, 32-year-old Osman Jimale, was also allegedly killed by Mohamed on Thursday.

