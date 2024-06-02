California Sheriff Backs Trump After Conviction: ‘It’s Time We Put a Felon in the White House’

California’s Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco announced that he would be voting for former President Donald Trump in the presidential election in November, adding that “it’s time we put a felon in the White House.”

Bianco explained in a video on Instagram that in the “past 30 years,” he had “been doing everything” to keep the community safe by arresting criminals and placing them in jails or prisons.

The California sheriff added that he has been “very critical” of Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), California Attorney General Rob Bonta, and the state legislature for slashing budgets, releasing prisoners early, “passing laws to make it harder to put people in prison,” and for seeming not to care “about crime.”

“You know, for the past 30 years, I’ve been doing everything I could to keep our community safe by arresting criminals and putting them in jail and putting them in prison. Keeping them out of our neighborhoods,” Bianco began, and continued:

For the last five years, I’ve been very critical about our governor for slashing our budgets from corrections, for letting prisoners out early, for closing our prisons. I’ve been critical of our state legislature for passing laws to make it harder to put people in prison. I’ve been critical for their changing laws that let prisoners out early, and I’ve been critical for our attorney general for seemingly not caring about crime and really being an embarrassment to law enforcement.

Bianco continued to explain that the “love affair” Newsom and the state legislature “have with criminals is based on the belief that criminals are not responsible for their own actions, they are a victim of society.”

The California sheriff added that the governor had claimed that law enforcement is “systemically racist,” and the legislature claims laws and the judicial system are systemically racist.

“I’m getting tired. I’m getting tired, and I’m wondering if I’m having a change of heart and deciding that, you know what, maybe I’m wrong,” Bianco added, and continued:

And I think I’m going to change teams. I know it’s going to make some of you angry. I know that you’re going to be mad at me. I’m going to change teams. I think they’re on to something, but I don’t think they’re doing enough.

Bianco added that instead of letting criminals “out of jail,” and “giving them alcohol, and drugs” it was time to put a criminal in the White House.

“I think it’s time we put a felon in the White House,” Bianco said. “Trump 2024, baby. Let’s save this country and make America great again.”

The video from Bianco comes days after a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree concerning payments that were made to adult entertainment star, Stormy Daniels, during the 2016 presidential election.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bianco refused to enforce stay-at-home orders, explaining that he would not “make criminals out of business owners, single moms, and otherwise healthy individuals” trying to exercise “their constitutional rights.”

Most recently, in January, Bianco celebrated a gun control law that was blocked in the state, explaining that there was a “pro-criminal stance in California,” while law-abiding gun owners in the state were seemingly targeted.