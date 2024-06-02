Chicago: Concealed Permit Holder Scares Away Armed Carjackers

A concealed carry permit holder in Chicago drew his gun, opened fire, and scared off three alleged armed carjackers Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m.

FOX 32 reported the incident occurred “in the 3700 block of N. Spaulding Avenue.”

A 34-year-old concealed permit holder was walking to his vehicle when three alleged armed carjackers jumped out of a sedan and demanded the 34-year-old’s vehicle. The 34-year-old responded by pulling his handgun and opening fire, at which time the three suspects got back into the sedan and sped off.

WLS noted that none of the suspects were struck by the gunfire.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

Breitbart News reported that a 43-year-old concealed carry permit holder shot three men who were allegedly attacking him Friday night in Chicago.

All three alleged attackers were hospitalized in critical condition.

