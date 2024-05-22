‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Glen Powell Is Latest Hollywood Star to Move Out of LA: ‘I’ve Earned the Ability to Go Back to My Family’

Anyone But You actor Glen Powell is the latest Hollywood star to leave Los Angeles in what is turning into an exodus of talent from the Democrat-controlled city and county.

Glen Powell revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he is leaving L.A. after more than 15 years and is returning to his native Texas where he plans to complete his college degree and live closer to family.

The rising star said he has reached a point in his career “that I can now leave Hollywood,“ adding that “it’s like I’ve earned the ability to go back to my family.”

He also said he wants to be free from the “fishbowl feeling” of living in LA.

“You’re a function here,” he told the Reporter, referring to the transactional nature of human interaction in Hollywood. “And I think you get enough of those that you just want to bring your family as close as possible — or run to them.”

Since appearing as “Hangman” in Top Gun: Maverick, Powell’s movie career has soared to the stratosphere.

The unexpected box office success of the romantic comedy Anyone But You has turned him into a bankable leading man. He also received glowing reviews for Hit Man, which reunited him with director (and fellow Austin-ite) Richard Linklater.

Powell had most recently been living in the Hollywood Hills, following the release of Top Gun: Maverick, according to the interview.

His residence was featured in a recent Men’s Health fitness spread, where the actor bared his torso and gave a tour of his house.

Glen Powell is the latest celebrity to say goodbye to LA.

Ryan Gosling recently revealed that he and his wife, Eva Mendes, moved out of LA for the sake of their children.

Gosling and Mendes join a growing number of celebrities to pack up and move.

Even Angelina Jolie has stated she wants to move her family out of L.A. Other stars who said goodbye include Mark Wahlberg, Sylvester Stallone, Rod Stewart, Scott Baio, Dean Cain, and Robert Davi.

Democrat-controlled Los Angeles has become mired in crime in recent years as the city and county have embraced soft-on-crime policies that have decriminalized large swaths of offenses. As a result, criminals have become emboldened, targeting wealthy neighborhoods that were once thought to be immune to lawlessness.

L.A. District Attorney George Gascon (D) implemented a zero-bail policy that put alleged offenders back on the streets before their time in court. He later rescinded the policy when faced with a recall. But the policy returned in 2023.

Gascon also issued a policy directive to help criminal illegal aliens avoid deportation.

Under Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), the state of California is experiencing a mass exodus of families and businesses that are fed up with sky-high taxes and soaring crime. As a result, California is experiencing a record budget deficit that has ballooned to $28 billion.

