Disney’s Hulu to Stream Gay Dating Reality Show ‘I Kissed a Boy’ for Pride Month

Disney-owned Hulu will stream the gay dating reality show I Kissed a Boy! as part of the streamer’s programming for Pride month, which kicks off June 1.

Hulu announced Monday its “Hulu Has Pride” line-up, which includes the first season of the BBC’s I Kissed a Boy! In the show, ten gay men are brought to a picturesque Italian villa to test the waters of love. As the title hints, the contestants must first kiss their potential matches before proceeding with the dating process.

I Kissed a Boy! is set to begin streaming on Hulu on June 15.

Meanwhile, the spin-off series I Kissed a Girl! — which features lesbians in place of gay men — is also set to stream on Hulu at an unspecified date, according to a Deadline report.

The Walt Disney Company has been gradually integrating Hulu with the family-friendly Disney+ in recent months. Both services are now available together in a single streaming bundle, with Disney+ subscribers able to access Hulu from a tab within the Disney+ app.

Disney has aggressively embraced LGBTQQIAAP2S+ programming and politics in recent years.

In the past few years, Disney has fought Florida over its anti-grooming Parental Rights in Education law, created multiple transgender and gender non-conforming characters for its children’s shows, put gay characters at the center of its big-budget movies, and even launched an LGBTQQIAAP2S+-themed apparel line.

Over the past year, CEO Bob Iger has repeatedly claimed the company will dial down its social messaging, trying to calm investors spooked by massive losses. In 2023, Iger received a massive pay raise while Disney drastically slashed its workforce and was humiliated with a string of major box-office flops.

