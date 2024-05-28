Chelsea Handler Blasted After Attacking Chiefs Star Harrison Butker as a ‘Misogynist Bible Thumper’

Left-wing comedienne and former TV host Chelsea Handler was roasted on social media after posting a video blasting Kansas City Chiefs player Harrison Butker as a “misogynist” for his support of traditional Christian values.

Butker, of course, riled the far left on May 11 by daring to urge the graduates of Benedictine college, a private Catholic institution, to keep true to traditional Christian values. He urged the men not to be afraid of their masculinity and the women not to forsake marriage and a family life in pursuit of a career.

Handler jumped to her social media a week after Butker delivered his address and excoriated the player as dumb, hateful, homophobic, and misogynistic.

In her post, Handler added her commentary around clips of Butker’s speech and after the segment where he said his own wife would say that her family was more important than a career, she blasted the player, saying, “First of all, Harrison, you’re a kicker, so you have one important part of your body and it’s not your fucking brain.”

“Isabelle, please blink twice if you need us to call for help,” she added addressing Butker’s wife by name.

But Handler’s profane attack, though, was met with plenty of backlash.

Many blasted Handler for slamming someone who spoke about Catholic values, before a Catholic crowd, and a Catholic university.

One mom stood up for all moms against Handler’s attack on Butker.

Many others chimed in:

