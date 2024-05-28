Chelsea Handler Blasted After Attacking Chiefs Star Harrison Butker as a ‘Misogynist Bible Thumper’

Left-wing comedienne and former TV host Chelsea Handler was roasted on social media after posting a video blasting Kansas City Chiefs player Harrison Butker as a “misogynist” for his support of traditional Christian values.

Butker, of course, riled the far left on May 11 by daring to urge the graduates of Benedictine college, a private Catholic institution, to keep true to traditional Christian values. He urged the men not to be afraid of their masculinity and the women not to forsake marriage and a family life in pursuit of a career.

Handler jumped to her social media a week after Butker delivered his address and excoriated the player as dumb, hateful, homophobic, and misogynistic.

In her post, Handler added her commentary around clips of Butker’s speech and after the segment where he said his own wife would say that her family was more important than a career, she blasted the player, saying, “First of all, Harrison, you’re a kicker, so you have one important part of your body and it’s not your fucking brain.”

“Isabelle, please blink twice if you need us to call for help,” she added addressing Butker’s wife by name.

But Handler’s profane attack, though, was met with plenty of backlash.

Nobody asked ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/rjj5GIe12n — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) May 22, 2024

Many blasted Handler for slamming someone who spoke about Catholic values, before a Catholic crowd, and a Catholic university.

He spoke to Catholics at a Catholic venue about Catholic principles He also wished those that want to pursue excellence in their field well Just because you didn’t choose to have a family and are growing bitter about the feminist lie… it doesn’t mean that everyone is on board — Billy Carruthers (@BillyCarruther3) May 22, 2024

One mom stood up for all moms against Handler’s attack on Butker.

As an educated woman with a very successful career in a male dominated field, being a mother was my most important and valued accomplishment. I stand with Harrison Butker. — Leeleeliberty (@Leeleeliberty11) May 22, 2024

Many others chimed in:

When I think “life devoid of meaning”, I think of people like Chelsea Handler. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 27, 2024

We all have that one chain smoking aunt who is miserable and always tries low-key ruin your day at every family party. That’s the vibe I feel here. — Meg Brock (@MegEBrock) May 27, 2024

This is the first and last time I want to talk about an NFL kicker. pic.twitter.com/KILqikJURa — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 22, 2024

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston