Cause of Death Revealed for ‘General Hospital’ Star Johnny Wactor

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has determined the cause of death for General Hospital star Johnny Wactor.

Wactor died in the early morning of May 25 during what appears to be a violent car robbery gone wrong, as Breitbart News reported.

His death has been listed as a homicide, according to People. A single gunshot wound to the chest killed Wactor, the coroner’s report sets out.

Wactor, 37, was walking a friend to her own car in Los Angeles when he came across the three thieves who’d jacked up his car at around 3:25 a.m. last Saturday, his brother Grant confirmed.

“We’re Southern, born and raised, and we would never let a female walk to their car by herself,” the bereft brother said. “He came across them and he thought his truck was being towed. So he said something to the guys, like, ‘Hey, are you towing?’

“And then once he turned around, he saw what was happening and he put his coworker behind him. And that’s when they shot him.”

“These criminals can’t keep being on the street and they can’t keep being sent back and have no repercussions for their actions.” https://t.co/5sG0oaPaVB — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 28, 2024

The three armed suspects fled the scene in a vehicle after the shooting. Wactor was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to aid the family with the unexpected funeral costs of Wactor’s death.

“With God‘s will, the killer will be arrested and the family will see him face to face. This may help bring closure to this tragedy,” Michaelle Kinard wrote to the crowd funding page. A little more than $86,000 of the $100,000 goal has been raised at the time of this writing.