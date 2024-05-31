Nolte: Desperate to Save Pixar, Disney Looks to Reboots, Sequels

The Disney Grooming Syndicate’s Pixar division is in deep, deep trouble. Flop after flop after flop has plagued this once infallible brand, which leaves the single option a Hollywood that has run entirely out of fresh ideas and talent has: reboots and sequels…

Bloomberg reports:

[Pixar president Jim] Morris’ strategy to turn things around involves balancing original movie ideas with sequels and spinoffs, the better to remind audiences what they once loved about Pixar. Every hit of yesteryear is being considered for a reboot, with Finding Nemo and The Incredibles regarded as particularly strong candidates for new titles. Morris aims to make three movies every two years—historically it’s been closer to one a year—with every other title a sequel or spinoff and the rest standalone concepts or potential seeds for new franchises. On May 21, Morris also announced Pixar’s largest restructuring, cutting 175 jobs as the studio refocuses on big-screen films instead of Disney+ projects. The move comes at a pivotal time for Disney’s movie studio, which hasn’t turned a profit in the division that includes theatrical film releases since April 2022, in part because of the lackluster performances of Lightyear and Elemental.

LIghtyear, Elemental, Onward, Soul, Luca, Turning Red… All catastrophes. Granted, the last four titles were affected by the pandemic, but lots of movies affected by the pandemic still managed to take hold of the cultural imagination in some way. Those Pixar titles disappeared like last week’s episode of Law & Order.

And then there’s all the gay shit.

Lightyear was a full-blown grooming tool centered on a same-sex romance. Elemental had non-binary propaganda. Onward had a lesbian cop. Confronting little kids with adult sexuality is obscene and destroyed Disney’s brand, probably forever. The sycophants in the entertainment media did their best to blame Pixar’s collapse on everything but the grooming. Meanwhile, Universal made movies for normal people and stole the animation box office crown.

Pixar’s next big test will be June’s Inside Out 2. The first grossed about $850 million worldwide. Despite what the entertainment media sycophants tell you, after Super Mario Bros. grossed $1.5 billion there’s no reason Inside Out 2 cannot do the same — if enough people like it.

Pixar had an incredible 15-year run between 1995 and 2010. Toy Story, A Bug’s Life, Toy Story 2, Monsters Inc., Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Cars, Ratatouille, Wall-E, Up, and Toy Story 3. It was a magical run. But then the complaints about too many male protagonists began and with it the creative slippage of forgettable titles like Brave, and a spotty box office record.

Firing the creative genius behind Pixar, John Lasseter, sure didn’t help. He was caught up in the #MeToo McCarthyism over some unwanted hugs.

Sequels are one thing. Does anyone want to see The Incredibles rebooted? And now that we know how demonic Disney’s become, the Incredibles will probably become a family of homosexuals. Nemo will likely transition to a shark. The agenda of queering your children, of destroying their innocence, will always come first.

Always.

