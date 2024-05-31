Podcaster DJ Akademiks: Trump Being ‘Found Guilty for Paying Off His Side Hoe Makes Me Wanna Vote for Dat Ni**a Even More’

Popular podcaster DJ Akademiks took to X on Thursday to tell his 1.6 million followers that former President Donald Trump being “found guilty on 34 felony counts for paying off his side hoe” only makes him “wanna vote for dat ni**a even more.”

“Donald Trump getting found guilty on 34 felony counts for paying off his side hoe… makes me wanna vote for dat nigga even more. Not even gonna lie,” DJ Akademiks wrote in reaction to Thursday’s guilty verdict.

"Donald Trump getting found guilty on 34 felony counts for paying off his side hoe… makes me wanna vote for dat nigga even more. Not even gonna lie," DJ Akademiks wrote in reaction to Thursday's guilty verdict.

The post quickly went viral, garnering 15,000 reposts, 124,000 likes, and 13.6 million views in less than 24 hours after.

In a follow-up post, the podcaster wrote, “Donald Trump bout to the first person to get House Arrest at the White House..”

In a follow-up post, the podcaster wrote, "Donald Trump bout to the first person to get House Arrest at the White House.."

Other popular figures have had similar reactions to Thursday’s guilty verdict.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk slammed the verdict, saying “great damage was done to the public’s faith in the American legal system,” adding, “anyone is at risk” now that “a former president can be criminally convicted over such a trivial matter.”

NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher, meanwhile, announced his full-throated support for Trump in the wake of the verdict, saying, “Doesn’t matter how many fake charges they find him guilty of he’s still got my vote. Trump 2024.”

Shaun Maguire, a partner at Sequoia Capital and former Hillary Clinton supporter, donated $300,000 to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, writing, “I just donated $300k to Trump. I’m prepared to lose friends,” and sharing an article he wrote explaining the reason for his donation.

Actor James Woods also sounded off, writing, “The Democrats overplayed their hand on this one. Had the jury been given clear instructions and returned a guilty verdict on a few counts, it would have been more authentic. This was simply ridiculous.”

Hollywood star Rob Schneider also chimed in, blasting the “biased” Democrat Party and calling on the Republican Party “to retaliate against Democrats when they regain power.”

A slew of other popular figures also offered their sentiments and expressed dismay over the recent unprecedented developments involving the justice system in the United States.

As Breitbart News reported, a Manhattan jury found President Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush-money trial on Thursday.

While this would normally be a misdemeanor, for which the statute of limitations had already expired, District Attorney Alvin Bragg prosecuted the case as a felony by asserting that the alleged falsification of business records was done to cover up a federal crime. Trump has not been convicted of such a crime, and the prosecutors did not specify what crime was committed, nor did it have to prove the elements thereof.

Now, President Trump is to be sentenced in New York on July 11, just four days before the Republican National Convention, which is set to begin on July 15 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates are expected to cast their votes for Trump as the presidential nominee.

