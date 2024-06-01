Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accusers to Appear Before Federal Grand Jury

Music mogul Sean “P. Diddy” Combs accusers are reportedly preparing to appear in front of a federal grand jury, suggesting the U.S. Justice Department may seek to indict Combs.

Investigators have told alleged victims and witnesses that they may be subpoenaed to testify before a federal grand jury in New York City, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

Since November, Combs has been named in eight civil lawsuits, seven of which directly accuse him of sexual assault, while the eighth lawsuit — filed by ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura — has already been settled.

As Breitbart News reported, newly emerged security video footage shows Combs brutally beating Ventura in an incident that reportedly took place in 2016, when the two were dating. Diddy’s former head of security, meanwhile, has said that he saw the rap mogul “get physical” with Ventura, as well as his ex Kim Porter.

A 2016 surveillance video obtained by CNN shows Sean "Diddy" Combs violently grab, shove, drag and kick his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura during an altercation in a hotel in California. https://t.co/JrnJhWOaQt pic.twitter.com/xeRBtoGBDV — CNN (@CNN) May 17, 2024

The Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is still gathering evidence and questioning potential sources, taking their time to ensure that a possible indictment of Combs would be “bulletproof,” a source told CNN.

Grand juries that are made up of ordinary citizens are crucial for prosecutors, giving them the ability to both approve the subpoena documents and witnesses, as well as vote on whether a cause is strong enough to issue criminal charges, the outlet noted.

As Breitbart News reported, in March, Homeland Security officials raided Combs’ properties in Los Angeles and Miami in connection to a sex trafficking investigation.

“This level of force is likely because the feds likely already have the case and corroborating witnesses,” a source told TheWrap. “This is an extra search for evidence and is done with the element of surprise and force so that evidence — particularly video evidence — cannot be destroyed.”

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, who is not involved in the case, told the outlet that prosecutors are likely looking for evidence of “sex or drug trafficking, production of child pornography, or firearms.”

“According to the civil lawsuits, Diddy recorded sex acts and he had hidden cameras in his homes,” Rahmani said, adding that he believes Combs will be charged, noting, “Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York don’t go to a federal judge to get search warrants at multiple properties unless they are close to a grand jury indictment.”

Notably, the probe into Combs involves everything from sex and human trafficking to money laundering to illegal drugs.

His attorney, Aaron Dyer, meanwhile, maintains that “Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.