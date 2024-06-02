Rapper and pop star Nicki Minaj is alleging that her arrest on drug charges in Amsterdam on Saturday is a racist conspiracy leveled against her.

Minaj was arrested at the Schiphol Airport “because of possession of soft drugs,” the Amsterdam police said on Saturday according to NBC News.

She was held for several hours and ended up having to cancel her first show in Manchester — though she was still on track to perform the second scheduled concert.

After her arrest, the “Super Bass” singer took to social media and declared, “They’re trying to keep me from Manchester.”

In another post, Minaj said that officials in Amsterdam were trying to tie her to marijuana fond in her luggage that she says belongs to one of her security guards.

now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

Minaj also alleged that “someone” was paying the Amsterdam police “big money” to put a hitch in her tour schedule.

“They’re being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour b/c soooooo many ppl are mad that it’s this successful & they can’t eat off me,” she wrote on X. “They got caught stealing money from my travel/jets. Got fired. Got mad. Etc.”

They’re being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour b/c soooooo many ppl are mad that it’s this successful & they can’t eat off me. They got caught stealing money from my travel/jets. Got fired. Got mad. Etc. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

Sky News reported that Minaj suspects some of the motivation to get her was because she is of an “other race.”

“Not being able to get to Manchester, I don’t know when was the last time I felt that low,” she said on livestream platform Stationhead. “Not only that but knowing that something is being done to you on purpose because you are a confident other race.”

“The treatment was just disgusting, and I wouldn’t wish that on anyone. And yes, I’ve been to jail before. It has nothing to do with if you’ve been to jail before,” she added.

