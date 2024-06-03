Michael Douglas Slams ‘Brainwashing’ Behind Anti-Israel Campus Protests: ‘There Is No Education, There’s No Knowledge’

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney
David Ng

Hollywood star Michael Douglas has condemned what he called the “brainwashing” that has led to anti-Israel campus protests in the U.S., saying the students participating in the demonstrations are acting out of ignorance.

On a trip this week to Israel, Michael Douglas visited the Kibbutz Be’eri and the site of the Nova music festival — two places where the Hamas terrorist group carried out some of its bloodiest atrocities on October 7.

Douglas also met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem, where the actor discussed the hostages still being held by Hamas.

In his meeting with Herzog, Douglas reportedly said it was a “big shock” to see all the anti-Israel protests and encampments that have taken over elite universities in the U.S..

He suggested that the students involved underwent “brainwashing… because when you try to talk to many of them, there is no education, there’s no knowledge,” according to multiple reports.

Douglas posted a video of himself at the site of the Nova festival.

“I know there’s two sides to every conflict and I respect that. But I hope this war can come to an end quickly and save us from hating each other for the rest of our lives,” he said in the video.

Douglas and his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, recently held a Biden fundraiser, with Douglas calling the 81-year-old Biden “sharp as a tack” during a CNN interview.

