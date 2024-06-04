Kanye West’s Former Assistant Sues, Claims He Masturbated on Phone

Kanye West is being sued by his former assistant who claims she was fired after the rapper sent her inappropriate text messages and videos, and masturbated over the phone.

Lauren Pisciotta, who once worked for West as his executive and personal assistant, filed a lawsuit against the “Heartless” rapper for breach of contract, sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and hostile work environment, according to a report by TMZ.

In her lawsuit, Pisciotta explains that she met West in 2021 while the rapper was assembling his fashion line, and that during this time, she had already been making $1 million a year from posting bikini and lingerie photos to the subscription platform OnlyFans.

West’s former assistant goes on to claim that a year later the rapper told her he wanted her to be “God Like” and promised to pay her $1 million a year if she deleted her OnlyFans account, to which Pisciotta agreed.

Not long after that, West began sending Pisciotta inappropriate text messages, the woman claims in her lawsuit.

“See my problem is I be wanting to fuck but then after I fuck I want a girl to tell me how hard they been fucked while I’m fucking them. Then I want her to cheat on me,” one of the alleged texts from West read.

Pisciotta also claims that West sent her a text that read, “Is my dick racist? It is. This fucking racist dick of mine. I going to beat this fucking racist dick for being fucking racist.”

“I’m going to stare at pictures of white woman with black asses and beat the shit out of my racist dick… Beating the shit out of his big black cock,” the alleged test from West continued.

West’s former assistant also claims that the “All of the Lights” rapper masturbated while she was on the phone with him. During these instances, West asked Pisciotta if she could hear or guess what he was doing, her lawsuit claims.

The suit goes on to allege that the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper sent Pisciotta many videos and photos that were sexual in nature, including at least two videos that showed West having sex with a model.

Pisciotta also claims West was fixated on the penis size of her boyfriends.

After all that, West allegedly promoted Pisciotta to Chief of Staff for his companies and paid her a $4 million salary.

But Pisciotta was later fired in October 2022, followed by West failing to provide her with the $3 million severance he allegedly offered her, the lawsuit claims.

