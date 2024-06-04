Watch: Rapper Sexyy Red Displays Massive ‘Make America Sexyy Again’ Hat at Concert

Rapper Sexyy Red displayed a massive red “Make America Sexyy Again” hat inspired by former President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign on stage during her performance at the 2024 Roots Picnic music festival over the weekend.

Video footage of the MAGA-inspired hat showcased during Sexyy Red’s concert surfaced to social media.

Watch Below:

The rapper’s MAGA-hat themed display received mixed reactions from fans.

“Supporting Trump? Am I tripping?” one Instagram user commented, while another simply wrote, “I’m tired of her.”

“So ya voting for Biden? Lmaooo ya don’t see the economy right now? Trump warned us this would happen. & Biden too old to even hear wtf they be telling him like come on,” a third said.

“It clearly says Make America Sexy Again!” another Instagram user clarified.

“Even if she supports trump what’s the problem? Everyone has their own views,” producer Sonny Digital wrote.

“And… what’s the problem Trump2024!” actor Ginero Bonner commented.

“Sexyy is doing a great job representing BLK culture. That’s Black Excellence right there,” another remarked.

“Why are we gagging? She has always been pro-Trump,” another pointed out.

Sexyy Red took to X on Monday to suggest that she isn’t endorsing anyone but herself in the 2024 presidential election.

“It’s Sexyy Red 4 President,” the rapper wrote. “I’m my own candidate I’m not endorsing anybody period.”

It’s Sexyy Red 4 President 🇺🇸 I’m my own candidate I’m not endorsing anybody period 💋 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) June 3, 2024

Sexyy Red, however, has previously expressed support for Trump.

As Breitbart News reported, the “Pound Town” rapper claimed that black people, especially those who live in the hood, love the 45th president.

“I like Trump,” Sexyy Red told comedian and podcaster Theo Von in October. “They support him in the hood, ’cause at first, I don’t think people was fucking with him, like, they thought he was racist.”

Watch Below:

“But once he started getting black people out of jail and giving people their free money, aw, baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office,” the rapper continued. “We need him back.”

“Trump, we miss you,” she added. “I love Trump, though. He funny to me, like, I used to watch his interviews — him talking to people — he funny. We need people like him.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.