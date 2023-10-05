Watch: Rapper Sexyy Red Says We Need Trump Back in Office — ‘They Support Him in the Hood’

Rapper Sexyy Red has claimed that black people, especially those who live in the hood, love former President Donald Trump.

Speaking with podcast host Theo Von, the “Pound Town” singer predicted that more people in the black community would support Trump in 2024.

“I like Trump! Yeah, they support him in the hood. ‘Cause at first, I don’t think people was fuckin’ with him. Like, they thought he was racist, saying little shit, and, you know, against women. But once he start getting black people out of jail and giving people their free money…oh baby we love Trump. We need him back in office,” she said.

“Yeah, a little bit of free money goes a long way,” Theo Von agreed.

“We need him back. Because, baby them checks. Ooh, yes them stimulus checks,” the rapper added. “Trump we miss you.”

The rapper called Trump “bold” and “funny.”

“I love Trump, though. He funny to me. Like, I used to watch his interviews. Well, not interviews, like, him talking to people. He used to be calling people ‘fat.’ He’s just bold. He funny. Like, we need people like him,” she said.

The Washington Post recently noted that black and Hispanic voters have been increasing their support of Trump leading up to the 2024 election.

Multiple polls in recent weeks have shown Trump performing historically well among Black and Hispanic voters in head-to-head matchups with President Biden, helping put him neck-and-neck with Biden in a way he rarely was during their 2020 matchup. Across five high-quality polls that have broken out non-White voters in the past month, Trump is averaging 20 percent of Black voters and 42 percent of Hispanic voters. Both numbers — and especially that for Black voters — could set modern-day records for a Republican in a presidential election. Trump in 2020 took just 8 percent of Black voters and 36 percent of Hispanic voters, according to the Pew Research Center’s validated voter survey. Exit polls pegged those figures at 12 percent of Black voters and 32 percent of Hispanic voters.

Former President Donald Trump’s name used to be frequently used in rap songs prior to his ascent as president.

