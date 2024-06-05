Stephen Colbert Mocks Biden’s Border Order, Age, Failed Attempt to Connect with Young Voters

Comedian Stephen Colbert roasted President Joe Biden on his CBS late-night show on Tuessday, mocking the White House’s new border order as well as Biden’s failed attempts at connecting with young voters.

The CBS studio audience reflexively applauded at the mere mention of Biden’s name at the top of the segment before Stephen Colbert began hammering the president.

While the new executive order concerning the U.S.-Mexico border is being widely derided for allowing about 2,500 illegal aliens to come through on a daily basis, Colbert noted that the progressive left is complaining that it’s still too strict.

“It’s being called the most restrictive border policy instituted by any modern Democrat,” Colbert said. “That is a tough needle to thread, being an anti-immigration liberal. So we’re going to seal the border folks, but the wall is going to be gluten free, and the barbed wire will be pro-choice.”

Colbert also mocked the White House for putting Biden on the cover of Time magazine.

“That’s right, he’s courting the youth vote where the kids hang. Print media! Next stop: zeppelins.”

He added: “It is brave, I believe that is brave for Biden to do this cover, because he’s side by side with his nemesis — time.”

As Breitbart News reported, a new poll showed nearly three-quarters of voters believe the nation is “out of control” and on the “wrong track” under President Joe Biden — the highest negative number for any president recorded by the Hart Research/Public Opinion Strategies/NBC News poll.

