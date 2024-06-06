Ashton Kutcher: AI Will Create ‘More Content than There Are Eyeballs on the Planet to Consume It’

Hollywood star Ashton Kutcher is bullish about AI, saying the technology will enable people to create their own content that will compete with the movies and TV shows put out by the Hollywood studios.

He said he believes the proliferation of AI-generated entertainment will force Hollywood to up its game in an effort to differentiate itself.

In a recent conversation with former Google CEO Eric Schmidt at the Berggruen Salon in Los Angeles, Ashton Kutcher said his experience playing with OpenAI’s generative video capabilities convinced him the future is very close indeed.

The actor said that while the technology is currently limited to short scenes, users will be able to create entire features in a few years’ time.

“You’ll be able to render a whole movie. You’ll just come up with an idea for a movie, then it will write the script, then you’ll input the script into the video generator and it will generate the movie,” he said. “Instead of watching some movie that somebody else came up with, I can just generate and then watch my own movie.”

He added: “What’s going to happen is there is going to be more content than there are eyeballs on the planet to consume it. So any one piece of content is only going to be as valuable as you can get people to consume it. And so, thus the catalyzing ‘water cooler’ version of something being good, the bar is going to have to go way up, because why are you going to watch my movie when you could just watch your own movie?”

Watch below:

Kutcher said AI will enable Hollywood to save money on production and post-production costs.

“Why would you go out and shoot an establishing shot of a house in a television show when you could just create the establishing shot for $100? To go out and shoot it would cost you thousands of dollars,” he said. “Action scenes of me jumping off of this building, you don’t have to have a stunt person go do it, you could just go do it [with AI].”

“I didn’t have to hire a CGI department to do it,” he continued. “I, in five minutes, rendered a video of an ultramarathoner running across the desert being chased by a sandstorm. And it looks exactly like that.”

As Breitbart News reported, OpenAI recently made the rounds to Hollywood studios and talent agencies in a bid to promote Sora, the text-to-video generative AI application that its developers hope will revolutionize the way Hollywood makes movies and TV shows.

Sora will theoretically enable filmmakers to generate entire scenes — featuring “actors,” virtual sets, and even simulated camera movements — simply by typing in a text description of what they want.

