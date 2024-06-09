Actor Guy Pearce Says Israel Could Have Saved All Hostages ‘Months Ago,’ Suggests Deliberate ‘Murder of Innocent Palestinian Children’

Australian actor Guy Pearce has responded to Israel’s successful rescue of four hostages from Hamas terrorists by declaring all of those taken prisoner on October 7 last year could have been rescued “months ago.”

He further suggested moves to rescue them have been held in abeyance by the IDF, “but we know their true motivation.”

The Memento star offered no evidence to support his claims.

Pearce made his allegation(s) with a social media post on X – formerly known as Twitter. He said: “I’m pleased hostages are home, but let’s not be distracted & forget about all the unnecessary Palestinian deaths. We know the IDF could’ve brought all the hostages home months ago & avoided the senseless murder of innocent Palestinian children. But we know their true motivation.”

I’m pleased hostages are home, but let’s not be distracted & forget about all the unnecessary Palestinian deaths. We know the IDF could’ve brought all the hostages home months ago & avoided the senseless murder of innocent Palestinian children.

But we know their true motivation. — Guy Pearce (@TheGuyPearce) June 8, 2024

As Breitbart News reported, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Israel Police, and Israel Security Agency (ISA) rescued four hostages: Noa Argamani, 25; Almog Meir Jan, 21,; Andrey Kozlov, 27; and Shlomi Ziv, 40, in a daring raid on Saturday.

The hostages were rescued from two above ground Hamas buildings.

Pearce’s comment on Saturday’s events in Israel were not the first time he has said something about the conflict.

Last month he declared “SHAME on you Netanyahu” while decrying the Palestinian death toll as Israeli forces worked to free hostages from Hamas terrorists. Again he used X to make his allegation:

Palestinians are being murdered as we speak. Displaced, traumatised, ruined.

The lives and futures of Palestinian children are being eradicated by a vengeful tyrant. He MUST be stopped. This MUST stop. SHAME on you Netanyahu.#CeaseFire #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 — Guy Pearce (@TheGuyPearce) May 27, 2024

In March, 2023 Pearce issued a lengthy apology for a tweet in which he commented about transgender actors and the types of roles they should or should not play.

After provoking heated online debate, Pearce removed the tweet and posted a mea culpa, calling his comments “insensitive” and apologizing for focusing on “one already harassed minority.”

The 56-year-old also confessed to his “‘Full House’ of privilege.”

Pearce first came to international attention for his 1994 role as a drag queen in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994).