Ricky Gervais Parodies Preachy Celebrity Election Videos: ‘If You Don’t Vote the Right Way, It Makes Me Sad … and I’ll Leave the Country’

Stand aside, Bruce Springsteen. Make way Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Lena Dunham, Miley Cyrus, Amy Schumer, Barbra Streisand, and Jon Stewart. Comedian-actor Ricky Gervais is coming through.

The British performer has decided to add his name to the list of celebrities who have previously claimed they would leave their homeland if voters did not back the political party and/or leader they have chosen as their own.

Gervais made his threat – or promise, depending on how you view it – on social media outlet X, formerly known as Twitter, saying:

“Hi guys, Ricky G here, wellness and beauty influencer, as a celebrity I know all about stuff, like science and politics, so trust me when I tel you who you should vote for, if you don”t vote the right way, its like a hate crime, and it makes sad and angry, and I’ll leave the country, and you don’t want that…”

It was all a joke, of course.

Gervais issued his public statement Sunday as UK elections ramped up and, on the other side of the Atlantic, the U.S. election race for 2024 is slowly building up pace.

His parody is modeled on the afore mentioned Hollywood types and follows those who vowed to leave the U.S. in 2016 if Donald Trump was elected president, with a few promising to leave the country a few years later should Trump win re-election.

Bruce Springsteen was seen to lead the way.

The rocker recently said in an interview with Australian media that he would consider moving to the Outback if Trump won re-election back in 2020.

“I would consider that,” he said when asked whether Australia was on his list. “I love Australia. Every time, we have nothing but good times down there. It’s always a treat to come. Love the people, love the geography, great place for motorcycle trips, it’s close to our hearts.”

“If Trump is reelected — which he will not be; I’m predicting right now he’s gonna lose — if by some happenstance he should be, I’ll see you on the next plane,” Springsteen said at the time.