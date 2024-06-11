Gayle King Reveals Oprah Winfrey Hospitalized for Serious Stomach Flu: ‘Stuff Was Coming Out of Both Ends’

Reporter Gayle King, longtime friend of media icon Oprah Winfrey, revealed on Tuesday that Winfrey had been hospitalized due to a serious case of the stomach flu.

King revealed on Tuesday that Winfrey had been scheduled for an appearance on her show, CBS Mornings, but had to cancel after being hospitalized.

“She had some kind of stomach thing — stomach flu — stuff was coming out of both ends,” King said. “I won’t get too graphic. Needless to say, she ended up in the hospital, dehydration, had to get an IV, it was a very serious thing.”

A spokesperson for Winfrey also told Page Six that the talk show icon is “recovering following a stomach flu and received an IV due to dehydration at the recommendation of her doctor.”

“She is resting and feeling better every day,” the statement added.

According to the New York Post, Winfrey had “planned to introduce author David Wroblewski and his book, Familiaris, which is the latest pick for her book club.”

“I wanted to make it clear that [the book] matters to her and it really bothered her that she couldn’t be here today. She so, so loved this book,” King said on her show, adding that Winfrey will recover and make an appearance in the future.

“[I hope] she’s not mad at me for sharing that detail,” she said.

