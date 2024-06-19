Matthew Modine Puzzled After ‘Born to Kill’ Removed from Iconic ‘Full Metal Jacket’ Poster on Amazon

Stranger Things star Matthew Modine expressed puzzlement on X this week after learning the phrase “Born to Kill” had been removed from the main menu poster for Stanley Kubrick’s classic war film Full Metal Jacket on Amazon.

Modine, who starred in the iconic film, paired a smartphone screenshot of the Full Metal Jacket poster as advertised on Amazon Prime with the original poster, which indeed showed that the phrase “Born to Kill” had been removed from the drawing of the soldier’s helmet, though it must be noted that the phrase appeared in regular search bars.

“Who decided to remove ‘BORN TO KILL?’ Modine wondered aloud. “Not only did they alter a piece of iconic art by Philip Castle, but they completely misunderstood the point of it being there. Pvt. Joker wears the helmet with ‘BORN TO KILL’ and the peace button as a statement about ‘the duality of man.”

Several users confirmed Modine’s post with screenshots of their own, which indeed showed the “Born to Kill” phrase missing. Other users, however, noted that the phrase still appeared in the search sections alongside other titles.

The original movie cover shows up on search results but not when the movie is directly selected. pic.twitter.com/ChcSGhxSpX — The Cardsharp (@the__cardsharp) June 18, 2024

It’s still correct in the UK. Is this in the US? Can other people from other countries check? pic.twitter.com/mydAsOtTsE — Hugo Guerra (@HugoCGuerra) June 18, 2024

As to why “Born to Kill” did not appear on the main menu, Amazon did not say, but the fact its absence sparked Modine’s concern only highlights the growing distrust between cinema lovers and streaming services following the decline of physical media. As Breitbart News reported last year, the Criterion Channel, a streaming platform that prides itself on the preservation of classic cinema, was discovered to have been airing a censored version of The French Connection that inexplicably removed the line in which Gene Hackman’s character, Popeye Doyle, utters the N-word and an anti-Italian slur.

Also last year, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight) threw shade at streaming services following the release of Oppenheimer on Blu-ray when he advocated that people buy physical media “so no evil streaming service can come steal it from you.”

“Obviously Oppenheimer has been quite a ride for us and now it is time for me to release a home version of the film. I’ve been working very hard on it for months,” Nolan said. “I’m known for my love of theatrical and put my whole life into that, but, the truth is, the way the film goes out at home is equally important.”