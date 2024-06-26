Eva Longoria Says Hollywood’s Reputation of Being Liberal and Progressive ls Fraudulent on Every Level

ABC’s Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria is claiming Hollywood isn’t liberal or progressive, adding that she believes “gender equity” is needed at all levels of the entertainment industry.

Eva Longoria held forth during a recent interview with Grazia.

“You know, people think Hollywood is a liberal, progressive industry, but it’s not,” she told the publication. “It would be great to have gender equity in all positions, we just don’t. We have fewer female directors and fewer Latinos in front of the camera than we did a couple of years ago. So, we’re actually going in the wrong direction, even though the perception is that we’re doing so great.”

Longoria didn’t define what “gender equity” would mean, though presumably it would involve trying to socially engineer the gender composition of every movie and TV production in Hollywood.

“Women are still not getting the same opportunities as our male counterparts,” Longoria told Grazia. “What we do [in the industry] matters, it can change culture and, when you change culture, you can change policy, perception. You can change a lot of things with storytelling.”

This isn’t the first time Eva Longoria has accused Hollywood of falling short of her woke standards.

Last year, as Breitbart News reported, she complained that a white man can direct a major blockbuster flop and still get another picture while women like her cannot. (Her claim was empirically false.)

The same year, she slammed the mainstream news media and Hollywood for continuing to villainize minorities, especially Latinos, saying brown-skinned people are regularly portrayed as murderers and rapists.

Eva Longoria memorably served as a co-host of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, where she trashed then-President Donald Trump.

