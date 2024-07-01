Kamala Harris Mercilessly Mocked for ‘Pandering’ and ‘Fake’ BET Awards Guest Appearance

Vice President Kamala Harris is getting mocked for her “pandering,” “cringe,” and “fake” guest appearance Sunday on the BET Awards where she talked politics with host Taraji P. Henson in a pre-recorded segment.

Some are calling out Harris for putting on a faux “blackcent” to appear more relatable to black voters — a growing number of whom are abandoning the Biden-Harris ticket.

“Yeah, girl, I’m out here in these streets,” Harris said at one point.

“These extremists, as they say, they not like us,” she later said, in an apparent reference to Trump supporters.

Watch below:

Vice President Kamala Harris for the #BETAwards: "The majority of us believe in freedom and equality, but these extremists, as they say, they not like us." pic.twitter.com/wE0hDB3XId — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 1, 2024

Kamala Harris used her BET Awards appearance to gin up flagging black support for Joe Biden, harping on abortion and LGBTQ themes at a time when voters’s most pressing concern is the economy, especially record-high consumer prices that are hammering households.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, the price of essential goods and services has skyrocketed to unprecedented levels, including groceries, energy, rent, and insurance.

As a result, black support for Biden is plummeting. As Breitbart News reported, Biden is suffering a 28 percent decline in support among black voters, according to an I&I/TIPP Poll survey released in May.

Kamala’s BET appearance has provoked widespread mockery, with people calling it “fake” and “pandering.” Even Elon Musk weighed in, calling it “toenail curling level of cringe.”

BET really got Kamala Harris pandering to the black community talking bout “They not like us”….ummm Ms. Harris YOU not like us either tf 🏾‍♂️ #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/msdCvAb9we — Just Chillin. (@Jussstchillin1) July 1, 2024

My Morning coffee just came up… Kamala Harris trying to get her “Street Cred” up with Black America on BET. She is so fake… I hope black folks see through this. lol “Yeah girl, I’m out here in these streets. The majority of us believe in freedom and equality, but these… pic.twitter.com/ilmppxaYTL — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) July 1, 2024

Toenail curling level of cringe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2024

Lmao we haven't heard from Kamala in dang near 4 years and now she wants to pander to us on the BET Awards?! 😭😭😭 https://t.co/rrl283LDwR — alaina nicole (@hotlaina_) July 1, 2024

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com