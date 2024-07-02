Bette Midler Attacks Supreme Court in ‘Wizard of Oz’ Parody Song: ‘You’re Scared of Our Vaginas’

Singer-actress Bette Midler, star of Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2, has released a Wizard of Oz parody song that attacks the Supreme Court, singling out conservative justices for ridicule by claiming “you’re scared of our vaginas.”

Bette Midler’s song is part of the left’s ongoing effort to discredit and delegitimize the Supreme Court over decisions Democrats don’t like, including the reversal of Roe v. Wade and this week’s decision on presidential immunity regarding former President Donald Trump.

In the song, which Midler posted Tuesday to social media, she repeatedly attacks Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, and Neil Gorsuch — at one point, calling them “entitled wealthy men.”

Watch below:

Bette Midler has nothing but praise for the high court’s leftist female justices — Sonia Sotomayor, Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Elena Kagan.

Midler also used the song to promote Vote Blue — the Democrats’ voter registration initiative.

Democrats have grown exponentially hostile to the Supreme Court in recent years as the conservative majority has issued decisions that clash with the radical left’s political agenda. As a result, the left has sought to intimidate and even impeach the justices they don’t like, all the while pushing for packing the court by expanding the bench to 13 justices.

On Monday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) vowed to file articles of impeachment against at least one justice in response to the court’s decision on presidential immunity.

