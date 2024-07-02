Bill Maher Wants Open Democrat Convention, Endorses Gavin Newsom to Replace Biden

Comedian Bill Maher is pushing for an open Democratic National Convention and is backing California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) to replace Joe Biden as the party’s nominee for president.

In a New York Times op-ed on Monday, Bill Maher argued that an open convention in August would help stoke Democrat enthusiasm at a time of deep despondency within the party following Biden’s catastrophic debate performance last week.

“Let’s move the plotline forward. Democrats could not buy, with all of George Soros’s money, the enthusiasm, engagement and interest they would get from having an open convention — and in Chicago no less, famous for Democratic convention drama,” Maher wrote.

“Suddenly, instead of rehashing the debate from hell — worst episode of ‘The Golden Bachelor’ ever — they would be hosting a competition, something Americans love. Who will get the rose this August in Chicago?”

Maher urged Democrats to turn the Biden debate debacle into an opportunity.

“What happened at the debate last week wasn’t a tragedy, it was a blessing in disguise,” he wrote. He later added: “‘Get on board,’ they’d say, the Democrats will never replace him, it’s off the table. Well, now it’s on the table, where it always should have been. And far from being some kind of disaster for the Democratic Party, it plays right into what works best in 21-century American culture. Americans like new.”

The comedian endorsed Gavin Newsom, praising the radical-left governor as an “un-bullyable” candidate who could stand up to former President Donald Trump.

“Watching him [Newsom] make the case against Mr. Trump in the pre-debate interviews, and defend Mr. Biden post-debate, reminded me: This guy is good at this,” Maher wrote.

“Yes, he has too much ‘California baggage’ — some of which I myself don’t love — but the contrast to how he prosecutes the case against Mr. Trump and how Mr. Biden did couldn’t be clearer. He’s forceful, never at a loss for words or stats, never stumbles, never intimidated. He’s un-bullyable, and that’s important against Mr. Trump.”

Joe Biden has given no indication he will step aside, with his wife Jill Biden and son Hunter reportedly urging him to stick with the campaign.

