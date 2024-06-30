Hunter Biden was “one of the strongest voices” in the Biden family who reportedly encouraged President Joe Biden to remain in the presidential race after his performance at the presidential debate.

President Joe Biden was previously reported to be meeting with several members of the Biden family at Camp David to discuss the future of his presidential campaign after he appeared to look confused, froze, had trouble getting through his prepared closing statement, and referenced several false claims.

The president was reported to have gathered with several members of the Biden family, which reportedly included his wife, first lady Jill Biden, and children, son Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley Biden, along with his grandchildren, according to the New York Times.

While many donors, Democrat officials, and voters were left questioning if Biden would be able to serve a second term as president and calling for Biden to be replaced, the Biden family is reportedly encouraging the president “to stay in the race and keep fighting,” several anonymous sources close to the situation told the outlet.

Hunter Biden was described as being “one of the strongest voices” encouraging the president not to drop out of the presidential race:

One of the strongest voices imploring Mr. Biden to resist pressure to drop out was his son Hunter Biden, whom the president has long leaned on for advice, said one of the people informed about the discussions, who, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity to share internal deliberations. Hunter Biden wants Americans to see the version of his father that he knows – scrappy and in command of the facts – rather than the stumbling, aging president Americans saw on Thursday night.

The outlet added that several members of the Biden family and Democrats, including John Morgan, a Democrat fundraiser, have cast blame on former White House chief of staff Ron Klain, Anita Dunn, a senior adviser to Biden, and Bob Bauer, Biden’s attorney, for Biden’s poor debate performance.

Prior to the presidential debate against former President Donald Trump, Biden entered “debate camp” at Camp David where he underwent “intensive preparation and coaching.”

In an interview, Morgan stated, “It would be like if you took a prizefighter who was going to have a title fight and put him in a sauna for 15 hours then said, ‘Go fight,'” according to the outlet.

Despite Biden’s performance at the presidential debate, people such as former President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton have come to Biden’s defense, stating that “bad debate nights happen.”