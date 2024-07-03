Seventy-two percent of voters believe Biden should not be running for a second term, up nine points from February, a CBS News/YouGov poll found Tuesday.

The poll underscores possible doubts among the electorate about Biden’s ability to finish his term. The survey is also one of the first post-debate polls that Democrat operatives and donors will study to determine the extent of the damage to Biden’s candidacy following his debate performance.

Among Democrats, 46 percent said Biden should not be running for a second term, up 10 points since February.