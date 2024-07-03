Seventy-two percent of voters believe Biden should not be running for a second term, up nine points from February, a CBS News/YouGov poll found Tuesday.
Among Democrats, 46 percent said Biden should not be running for a second term, up 10 points since February.
- His age: 86 percent
- Decisions he might make in office: 71 percent
- His record as president: 66 percent
- Ability to campaign effectively: 59 percent
Seventy-two percent of voters say Biden does not have the “mental” and “cognitive health” to serve, up from 65 percent since June 9.
The poll sampled 1,130 registered voters on June 28 and 29 with a 4.1 point margin of error.
“The media has spent a ton of time blowing this out of proportion!” Quentin Faulks, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, said on a Monday phone call with donors about the president’s debate performance.
“Everyone was told this was for the best,” a White House staffer told Politico about the decision for Biden to debate former president Donald Trump. “Now, it’s the worst possible outcome. And we’re all trying to figure out why the people who know him best and make all the decisions didn’t seem to anticipate that this might happen.”
WATCH — Dem House Candidate: Biden Should Drop Out, His Inner Circle Is ‘Gaslighting’
Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.