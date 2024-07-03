CBS News Poll: 72% of Voters Say Biden Should End Campaign, Up 9 Points After Debate

Wendell Husebø

Seventy-two percent of voters believe Biden should not be running for a second term, up nine points from February, a CBS News/YouGov poll found Tuesday.

The poll underscores possible doubts among the electorate about Biden’s ability to finish his term. The survey is also one of the first post-debate polls that Democrat operatives and donors will study to determine the extent of the damage to Biden’s candidacy following his debate performance.

Among Democrats, 46 percent said Biden should not be running for a second term, up 10 points since February.

When pollsters asked respondents why Biden should not run, they answered:
  • His age: 86 percent
  • Decisions he might make in office: 71 percent
  • His record as president: 66 percent
  • Ability to campaign effectively: 59 percent

Seventy-two percent of voters say Biden does not have the “mental” and “cognitive health” to serve, up from 65 percent since June 9.

The poll sampled 1,130 registered voters on June 28 and 29 with a 4.1 point margin of error.

To combat the political peril, Biden devised an eight-point public relations campaign to remain the Democrat Party’s de facto nominee, Axios reported Monday. The public relations strategy includes more public interviews and press conferences.
The plan is a change from Biden’s lack of media availability, a tactic criticized by the media, especially the New York Times.

 “The media has spent a ton of time blowing this out of proportion!” Quentin Faulks, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, said on a Monday phone call with donors about the president’s debate performance.

“Everyone was told this was for the best,” a White House staffer told Politico about the decision for Biden to debate former president Donald Trump. “Now, it’s the worst possible outcome. And we’re all trying to figure out why the people who know him best and make all the decisions didn’t seem to anticipate that this might happen.”

