Necromancy: AI Company Resurrecting Classic Hollywood Stars to Read Audiobooks

Artificial intelligence (AI) is resurrecting Hollywood stars — including Judy Garland, James Dean, and Burt Reynolds — with the approval of the late actors’ estates.

The AI voice-cloning software company ElevenLabs is creating AI-generated voices of deceased actors to read audiobooks for its recently launched Reader app, according to a report by CNN.

Garland’s AI-generated voice, for example, will reportedly read an audiobook of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”

“We deeply respect their legacy and are honored to have their voices as part of our platform,” ElevenLabs’ Dustin Blank said. “Adding them to our growing list of narrators marks a major step forward in our mission of making content accessible in any language and voice.”

ElevenLabs said it made deals with the late celebrities’ estates.

Notably, the company made headlines earlier this year when it was reported that its AI technology was used to create a fake robocall from President Joe Biden urging New Hampshire residents not to vote in the state’s Democrat presidential primary.

Northern Illinois University David Gunkel professor, who tracks AI in media and entertainment, said, “ElevenLabs’ new partnerships are all well within the realm of what the law allows.”

“An estate will get a considerable amount of money from licensing and agreements,” Gunkel added. “It’s not unlike a company negotiating a copyright deal to use a popular song by Queen in an ad. The record company also could in theory say no, no matter how much money they’re offered.”

This is not the first time an individual’s voice is being trained by AI — a practice that has become an ever-increasingly powerful tool, raising eyebrows of people concerned with how far the technology will go.

As Breitbart News reported last week, an AI version of sports commentator Al Michaels will deliver “personalized” recaps to Peacock subscribers during the 2024 Olympics.

In December, it was reported that a voice clone of the late legendary Hollywood actor Jimmy Stewart, who was known for his distinctive drawl, can now put users of the subscription-based wellness app Calm to sleep.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.